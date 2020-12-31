Huskies add transfer QB

O’Brien will be the lone veteran face in a quarterback room that’s suddenly a lot emptier than it was just a few weeks ago.

On Dec. 16, Jacob Sirmon put his name in the transfer portal for the second time in his career; a week later he announced that he was headed to Central Michigan. Last Wednesday, Kevin Thomson — who came in last spring as a grad transfer himself but never played — announced his intentions to forego the eighth year of college he theoretically could have taken. The next day, it was Ethan Garbers, who never saw the field as a true freshman in 2020, transferring to UCLA.

The exodus has a lot to do with the current situation for the Huskies behind center. Dylan Morris exceeded most expectations in 2020, and with the blanket eligibility granted to all athletes this year, still has four seasons left to play. The Huskies also have their quarterback of the future coming in, with Sam Huard set to arrive on campus next summer and immediately compete for the starting job.

And another one coming back

Add Ryan Bowman’s name to the list.

On Thursday the redshirt senior edge rusher tweeted out a video of himself back in the weight room, box squatting 685 lbs, with the caption “All I can think about is going on a rampage with the Dawgs in 2021.”