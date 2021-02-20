Hockinson hangs ten on Beavers soccer

WOODLAND — Things got off to a rough start for the Beavers here on Saturday as their starting goalie went down with an injury with 75 minutes of gameplay left, and they didn’t get much better from there as Hockinson rolled to a 10-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer action.

“It was a bit of a struggle. We had our keeper injured in the first five minutes of the game so we had to put in our backup keeper. She did a pretty good job but it’s a tough task,” Woodland coach Fred Jenkins said. “It was a lot for her.”

Kara Conditt, the freshman goalkeeper tasked with stopping the hard kicking Hawks managed a dozen saves on the day.

Still, a 3-0 deficit at the half ballooned to a double digit loss before the final whistle, but Jenkins wasn’t as concerned about the score as he was impressed by his team’s toughness.

“Hockinson took runner-up in State last year so you knew they were going to come back and still be pretty good,” Jenkins said. “When you have that much pressure it’s just a matter of time before something breaks through.”

Woodland will head to Ridgefield on Tuesday.

