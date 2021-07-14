 Skip to main content
Winterhawks reveal new logo -- can you find the hidden gems in it?
Winterhawks reveal new logo -- can you find the hidden gems in it?

Portland Winterhawks new logo

On Wednesday the Portland Winterhawks unveiled their new logo as the club continue to move away from the Native American logo they've borrowed from the Chicago Blackhawks for the last 44 years.

 Portland Winterhawks Hockey

The Portland Winterhawks unveiled their new logo Wednesday, replacing the Native American logo that the franchise has used for 44 seasons.

The hockey franchise that began operations in Portland in June 1976 adopted the Chicago Blackhawks’ logo in their inaugural season because the NHL franchise donated a set of used jerseys. New majority owner Michael Kramer said this week, “We need something that belongs to Portland.”

I outlined the transition to the new logo in a column earlier this week.

The Winterhawks say they’ll stick with traditional jerseys next season, but are seeking approval from the WHL to introduce new jersey colors and styles for upcoming seasons.

There are a number of “hidden gems” inside the logo that serve as representations of the Pacific Northwest and franchise history.

How many can you find?

