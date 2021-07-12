Canzano says: Winterhawks dropping Native American logo for a fresh look — and it can’t come fast enough

Portland’s hockey franchise needed a set of jerseys in 1976. The Chicago Blackhawks had a pile of used ones. Don’t know if you know this, but the Winterhawks’ biggest acquisition in that inaugural season was to accept the donation of an old set of Blackhawks’ jerseys.

The iconic Illinois Sauk Nation figure made the trip to Portland on the chest, where it’s been squatting for 45 years.

Wasn’t sure whether it was best to start today’s column with “the logo” or “the kid.” One moved here. The other was born and raised here. They ended up in Portland just the same.

Marcus Harvey went to the University of Oregon. He’s not just “the kid” but also founder and entrepreneur of the Portland Gear apparel brand. For months now Harvey’s team has been secretly working in conjunction with a renowned graphic designer on a new logo for the old hockey franchise.

One that is Portland’s own.

The new Winterhawks logo will be introduced to the public on Wednesday morning (preview video). The franchise’s players will see it for the first time on Tuesday in a video conference call. But it’s a change that can’t come fast enough.