Hilander Dental scratches out win over Reno

Jackson Hull toed the rubber for Rural Baseball Inc. all day long, tossing seven innings and allowing four runs while striking out eight hitters.

“I really liked the way Jackson Hull threw. He had some walks early and kind of put himself in a spot but with his back against the wall I thought he threw really well. He found the curveball late,” RBI bench coach, Nayt Taylor, said.

In the end, though, that effort went for naught as the Dirtbags ran themselves out of one inning after another on offense.

The Dirtbags cobbled together just three hits on the day. That feeble tally included a poke to right field by Chase Staup on a hit and run that ended with Staup thrown out by approximately 47 feet at second base due some contagious overzealous base coaching..

“I think it was an approach thing. I thought we were facing a guy where we could have eliminated the curveball and just gone up there hacking,” Taylor noted. “We had a pretty liberal strike zone back there and you can’t take pitches. You’ve got to be aggressive.”