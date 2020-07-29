You are the owner of this article.
Hilander Dental rallies for win in Salem
Hilander Dental rallies for win in Salem

Hilander Dental pushed across a seventh-inning run, and slipped past Showtime Oregon 3-2 on Monday at Volcanoes Stadium in Salem-Keizer in a AAA Senior Babe Ruth contest.

Showtime scored a pair of runs early, in the first and third innings, then Hilander Dental plated runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to rally for the win.

“Our pitchers did a great job of keeping the game close and giving us a chance,” coach Joe Bair said. “It’s a lot of fun for the guys to play at a minor league stadium and even better when we win.”

Austin Little had an RBI double and Tanner Davis added a double, as well for the Dentists (19-4).

Hilander Dental finishes its season on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend, home of the Bend Elks of the WCL.

Hilander 3, Showtime 2

At Salem-Keizer

HD 000 101 1 — 3 5 2

Showtime 101 000 0 — 2 7 3

Batteries: HD—Devin Jackson, Kevin Barnett (5), Dylan Rush (7) and Jake Morrow; Showtime—Cooney, Perkins (5) and Weir

