Hilander Dental hangs two L’s on RBI

Hilander Dental made the most of their first “home games” of the summer here in Astoria on Sunday as they dispatched Rural Baseball Inc. with scores of 12-0 and 12-4.

Like nearly all teams Lower Columbia Baseball Club has had their normal operations upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a delayed start to their season and a new Senior Babe Ruth affiliation, the traditional American Legion club out of Longview has suffered a loss of access to the fields they typically call home, like R.A. Long and Mark Morris.

So when an offer came through to play at Astoria High School the local boys of summer jumped at the chance.

There were some strings attached, though. Most notably, players and coaches had to wear masks while in the dugout and fans were not allowed to fill the stands. Instead, innovative baseball enthusiasts parked their cars in a line on the elevated road that outlines half of the field and created a drive-in baseball experience on Father’s Day.

“Having to wear masks and do all those different things is not our first choice but if that’s what we have to do to play baseball then we are more than willing to do it,” Joe Bair, LCBC skipper, said.

And play ball they did.