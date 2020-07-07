Hilander Dental gets bucked by hosts at Cowboy Classic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the onset of the Cowboy Classic tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho last week Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair gave his team a bit of sage advice — Make sure to go 4-0 in pool play if you want to play on Sunday because fickle tie-breaker rules have a reputation of ruining best laid plans.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team nearly accomplished their goal but ultimately came up just short of their goal when they lost 7-6 to Twin Falls in their final pool play game on Saturday. Despite a 3-1 record the Dentists were not allowed to advance to the semifinals on Sunday because they had allowed more runs in their wins than the other one-loss teams in the tournament.

Twin Falls wound up losing the championship game at the end of the weekend when Desert Oasis out of Las Vegas knocked off the hosts 8-5.

On Saturday Hilander Dental fell behind 4-0 against Twin Falls but then used a five-run fifth inning to take the lead. The Dentists added a run in the top of the seventh frame for insurance but the hosts put up three runs, including a walk-off double, in the last half inning in order to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.