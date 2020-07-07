Hilander Dental gets bucked by hosts at Cowboy Classic

At the onset of the Cowboy Classic tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho last week Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair gave his team a bit of sage advice — Make sure to go 4-0 in pool play if you want to play on Sunday because fickle tie-breaker rules have a reputation of ruining best laid plans.
The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team nearly accomplished their goal but ultimately came up just short of their goal when they lost 7-6 to Twin Falls in their final pool play game on Saturday. Despite a 3-1 record the Dentists were not allowed to advance to the semifinals on Sunday because they had allowed more runs in their wins than the other one-loss teams in the tournament.
Twin Falls wound up losing the championship game at the end of the weekend when Desert Oasis out of Las Vegas knocked off the hosts 8-5.
On Saturday Hilander Dental fell behind 4-0 against Twin Falls but then used a five-run fifth inning to take the lead. The Dentists added a run in the top of the seventh frame for insurance but the hosts put up three runs, including a walk-off double, in the last half inning in order to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Twin Falls started Carson Walters on the mound against LCBC. Next year Walters will pitch for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. On Saturday he allowed zero runs over four innings. Meanwhile, Hilander Dental gave Dawson Evenson the ball to start the game and he allowed one run over three innings.
Tanner Davis clubbed two doubles in the loss for Hilander Dental. Luke Brown also had two hits while Chance Cothren added a triple.
“It was a great atmosphere—playing the host team in a loser-out game that went down to the wire,” Bair added. “I think it was the most intense game we’ve had in the last few years. Both teams were fired up. We battled back from an early lead but Twin got a big hit when they needed it.”
Hilander Dental won the Cowboy Classic in 2018.
Before their dreams of capturing another Cowboy Classic title were dashed, though, the boys from LCBC were able to get the best of Pocatello, Idaho with a 9-3 win in their early game on Saturday.
Hilander Dental pounded out 14 hits in the game with Austin Little launching a home run for one of his two hits. Luke Brown, Mitchell Bergquist, Jake Morrow, Rees Hall, and Ethan Lindstrom all added two hits to the LCBC tally.
Dylan Rush spun a complete game five-hitter on the mound for Hilander Dental to earn the win..
“Pokie had eight college guys in their lineup and Dylan did an outstanding job of keeping them off balance. They beat us on an extra inning walk-off homer last year so this was a sweet win for us,” Bair noted.
Despite coming up with the tough luck short straw at the end of pool play the LCBC skipper was able to keep things in perspective for his team in a year full of teases, disappointment, and maybe next-times.
“I’m really proud of how hard our guys competed against great competition. We lost on a walk-off to miss the title game for the second year in a row. There’s nothing to hang our heads about,” Bair said.
Hilander Dental (10-2) will host Hockinson on Wednesday for a nine-inning game starting at 6 p.m. in Astoria.
At Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS 7, HILANDER DENTAL 6
LCBC;000;050;1;—;6;8;1
Twin Falls;001;300;3;—;7;6;0
Batteries: LCBC — Dawson Evenson, Kevin Barnett (4), Ethan Lindstrom and Jake Morrow; TF — Walters, Savage (5) and Stutzman
At Twin Falls
HILANDER DENTAL 9, SPUDDERS 3
Pocatello;010;200;0;—;3;5;1
LCBC;331;01;X;—;9;14;1
Batteries: Pocatello — Wolfenberger, Willhelm (5) and Jester; LCBC — Dylan Rush and Jake Morrow
