Hilander Dental falls in extras

The strangeness of the 2020 summer baseball season is starting to subside, and the normality of a summer baseball season is starting grow familiar.
The sun was out, but dark clouds ominously lurked at Ernie Aiken Field on Saturday as Hilander Dental hosted Lakeside Recovery from the northern reaches of Bellevue.
LC never led, falling 5-3 in extra innings, but manager Joe Bair left happy, seeing the forest for the trees.
“We’re off to a great start,” Bair said. “We’re like 7-1, something like that. And this is a team that’s a perennial — they challenge for the state championship every year in American Legion. It’s not like we were playing a mediocre team.”
But there were some good things.
Ashden Niemeyer was 2-for-3 with a home run, a laser over the center field fence to halve the Hilander Dental deficit in the fourth.
Ethan Lindstrom came up clutch in the bottom of the seventh, driving home the tying runs with a single.
It made up for an earlier gaffe that led so some Riverside runs.
“We’ve played a lot of lopsided games, and I think this really exposed some things — bunt coverage things and pitch selection things,” Bair said. “But it was cool because one of the guys that screwed up a bunt coverage earlier in the game (Lindstrom), we pulled him, but he stayed in and hit and he was the one who tied it up in the seventh.”
That resiliency will be needed this weekend, when Hilander Dental heads east to Twin Falls, Idaho for the Cowboy Classic, a mainstay on the circuit.
“Playing a game like this is gonna get us ready because we’re gonna play a bunch of teams that we’re gonna have to play really well (against).”
Hilander Dental starts in Idaho at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Taylorsville, Utah.
At Astoria
Lakeside 002 000 1 —5 9 0
HD 000 100 2 —3 5 2
Batteries: Lakeside—Eddie Rosemont, Cody Aisenian (5), Sam Hawk (8) and AJ Romero; HD—Dylan Rush, Kevin Barnett (8) and Jake Morrow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!