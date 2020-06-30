Hilander Dental falls in extras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The strangeness of the 2020 summer baseball season is starting to subside, and the normality of a summer baseball season is starting grow familiar.

The sun was out, but dark clouds ominously lurked at Ernie Aiken Field on Saturday as Hilander Dental hosted Lakeside Recovery from the northern reaches of Bellevue.

LC never led, falling 5-3 in extra innings, but manager Joe Bair left happy, seeing the forest for the trees.

“We’re off to a great start,” Bair said. “We’re like 7-1, something like that. And this is a team that’s a perennial — they challenge for the state championship every year in American Legion. It’s not like we were playing a mediocre team.”

But there were some good things.

Ashden Niemeyer was 2-for-3 with a home run, a laser over the center field fence to halve the Hilander Dental deficit in the fourth.

Ethan Lindstrom came up clutch in the bottom of the seventh, driving home the tying runs with a single.

It made up for an earlier gaffe that led so some Riverside runs.