Yakima-bound: Lumberjills win slowpitch district crown, Hilanders make State as well

VANCOUVER — After back-to-back years of running the table in the regular season, a No. 3 seed was a bit of a change up for the R.A. Long slowpitch team — but maybe it was just what the Lumberjills needed. Wednesday evening in Vancouver, the Jills upset their way through a pair of knockout games, avenged two of their previous losses, punched their ticket to the State tournament, and capped it all off by handing Kelso its first loss of the season with an 11-8 victory to earn the 2A/3A District IV title.

“Coming in as a three-seed, I don’t know if anybody believed in us the way that we believed in us,” RAL coach Josh McDaniel said. “It feels really good. We played two teams we hadn’t beat this year; we got them both, and it feels really, really good because these girls all believe in each other.”

The Lumberjills day started in the late afternoon with a matchup against Columbia River, playing for both a spot in the finals and in the State tournament on the line. Despite falling in a hole in the first inning on the back of four errors, the Lumberjills got right in time to smack the Rapids with an eight-run frame in the top of the fifth, and from there it was mostly a matter of holding on to see the win out.