Yakima-bound: Lumberjills win slowpitch district crown, Hilanders make State as well

VANCOUVER — After back-to-back years of running the table in the regular season, a No. 3 seed was a bit of a change up for the R.A. Long slowpitch team — but maybe it was just what the Lumberjills needed. Wednesday evening in Vancouver, the Jills upset their way through a pair of knockout games, avenged two of their previous losses, punched their ticket to the State tournament, and capped it all off by handing Kelso its first loss of the season with an 11-8 victory to earn the 2A/3A District IV title.
“Coming in as a three-seed, I don’t know if anybody believed in us the way that we believed in us,” RAL coach Josh McDaniel said. “It feels really good. We played two teams we hadn’t beat this year; we got them both, and it feels really, really good because these girls all believe in each other.”
The Lumberjills day started in the late afternoon with a matchup against Columbia River, playing for both a spot in the finals and in the State tournament on the line. Despite falling in a hole in the first inning on the back of four errors, the Lumberjills got right in time to smack the Rapids with an eight-run frame in the top of the fifth, and from there it was mostly a matter of holding on to see the win out.
For its part, Kelso absolutely blasted past Washougal, with the offense scoring in all four of its trips to the plate and pitcher Roxana Yuman and the defense behind her putting up a shutout. After a strikeout ended the top of the fifth with Kelso up 10-0, the Hilanders were halfway into the dugout to get ready to hit again before they realized they had just won the game — and in so doing clinched a State berth — in run-rule fashion.
“We just wanted to make sure we made a statement, and we did,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.
That set up a Cowlitz County showdown 40 miles south of either school; both sides were playing with house money, but both had their own stakes in the final. For Kelso, it was a chance to cap off a perfect season. For R.A. Long, it was a shot at another upset, and a second district crown in three years.
“I asked them, ‘Who wants it more?’” Donaldson said. “And they said, ‘We want it more. We know what it feels like the to be the District champ, and we want to do it again.’”
From the start, R.A. Long’s power dictated the game. Hope Childers put the Lumberjills ahead right off the bat with a solo shot in the top of the first inning, and an inning later, drove in another run.
The senior shortstop finished her day 6-for-8 at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs.
“She’s peaking right when we need her to peak, and that’s pretty awesome,” Donaldson said.
But while the Lumberjills’ semifinal had been a matter of one knockout blow, and the Hilanders’ had been a one-way affair, the duel between the two turned out to be a back-and-forth slugfest. Kelso came right back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, before RAL tied it in the third. The teams traded three-spots in the fourth, and after the fifth, the Jills held a narrow 8-7 lead.
That all changed in the top of the sixth, when Mylee Grimm stepped to the plate with two runners on base for R.A. Long and launched a homer — her second of the day — to the opposite field, clearing the bases and giving the Lumberjills some much-needed insurance.
“That opened it up,” Donaldson said. “It let us say, ‘Ok, we’ve got some breathing room. We can go out there and play good, solid defense.’ That’s what we do. We play solid defense, and we hit pretty well too.”
R.A. Long finished the day with 34 hits across the two games. Grimm went 7-for-7 to lead the way, and Childers, Gracie Byrnes, Ava Rodman, Breyelle Box, and Nicole Walker all added at least one multi-hit outing.
Down four going into the final inning, Kelso rallied for one, but couldn’t pull off the rest of the miracle inning.
“Obviously, we wanted the goose egg still in the loss column,” Hamilton said. “But we talked about how we’d rather lose here than at State. It gets our mojo going for us at State.”
Now, both R.A. Long and Kelso will get a week of rest and practice before loading up the buses and heading east to Yakima, representing Cowlitz County in the first State tournament since sports resumed in Washington.
“The thing I’m most excited about is that we play all these Vancouver teams, and we’ve got two Cowlitz County schools going to State,” Donaldson said. “That’s awesome.”