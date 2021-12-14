 Skip to main content
agate

WSCA All-State girls soccer teams

Rose Dillon Toledo girls soccer

Rose Dillon takes the ball in stride in the second half of Toledo's loss to Adna in the 2B state semifinals on Nov. 19 in Sumner.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Class 3A

Player of the year: Hannah Dickensen (Lakeside)

First team

GK: Hannah Dickensen (Lakeside)

D: Ashley Jones (Gig Harbor)

D: McKenzie Emmons (Auburn Riverside)

D: Gabe Bede (Bellevue)

D: Ella Johnson (Lakeside)

M: Jayce Woodward (Seattle Prep)

M: Ella Hatteburg (Gig Harbor)

M: Lily Paulson (Gig Harbor)

M: Hannah Grey (Holy Names)

F: Samiah Shell( Auburn Riverside)

F: Cate Lewison (Lakeside)

F: Alexa Thoms (Gig Harbor)

Second team

GK: Catherine Greene (Snohomish)

D: Hilary Parks (Gig Harbor)

D: Andie Miller (Lakeside)

D: Hannah Diseth (Capitol)

D: Ruthie Hammer (Snohomish)

M: Sinead Duffy (Peninsula)

M: Poppy Honeybone (Lakeside)

M: Caroline Penner (Capitol)

M: Sara Rogers (Snohomish)

F: Rebekah Roth (Bellevue)

F: Janae Lewis (Peninsula)

Class 2A

Player of the Year: Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy)

First team

GK Claire Schnable (Anacortes)

D: Sydney Reisner (Burlington-Edison)

D: Claire Esping (Archbishop Murphy)

D: Kiana Oos (Lakewood)

D: Logan Dukes (Columbia River)

D: Jessie Killian (Archbishop Murphy)

M: Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy)

M: Lauren Rabus (Washogal)

M: Jasmine Graham (Lakewood)

M: Kaylee Mithun (Fife)

F: Jordyn Latta (Archbishop Murphy)

F: Emma Smith (Burlington-Edison)

Second team

D: Kali Ginnis (Fife)

D: Rubi Mondragon (Othello)

D: Ava Lapinskas (Columbia River)

D: Abbie Scalia (West Valley)

M: Nyomie Schwetz (Burlington-Edison)

M: Cameron Bourne (Archbishop Murphy)

M: Andie Buckley (Columbia River)

M: Mazy Wright (Bellingham)

F: Jojo Chiangpradit (Archbishop Murphy)

F: Taylor Campbell (Archbishop Murphy)

F: Hailee Guzman (Othello)

Class 1A

Players of the Year: Livvy Moore (Deer Park), Maya Tucker (Deer Park)

First team

GK: Jordyn Tipp (Kings)

D: Maya Tucker (Deer Park)

D: Paige Lisherness (Montesano)

D: Lucy Bishop (Seattle Academy)

D: Isa Kimball (Kings)

M: Carley Diaz (Cashmere)

M: Andrea Snell (Deer Park)

M: Kiki Caputo (Seattle Academy)

M: Mikayla Stanfield (Montesano)

F: Livvy Moore (Deer Park)

F: Zoe Bishop (Seattle Academy)

Second team

GK: Ava Courtney (Cashmere)

D: Natalie Verduzco (Toppenish)

D: Carmen Kiewart (Deer Park)

D: Evelyn Jergens (Newport)

D: Siena Verprauskus (Overlake)

D: Genn Ledesma (Cashmere)

M: Blake Jenson (Royal)

M: Brooklynn Dryden (Deer Park)

M: Elle Jones (Bush)

M: Sheala Bradley (La Center)

F: Emily Wurl (Quincy)

F: Victoria Peters (Klahowya)

Class 1B/2B

Players of the Year: Rachael Keller (Highland), Madi Stark (Adna)

First team

GK: Macy Kalnoski (Adna)

D: Madi Stark (Adna)

D: Anahi Garcia (Highland)

D: Brooke Milohov (Kalama)

M: Marina Smith (Toledo)

M: Rose Dillon (Toledo)

M: Josie Brandonburg (Kalama)

M: Presley Smith (Adna)

F: Rachael Keller (Highland)

F: Kailey Shipley (Kalama)

Second team

GK: Jessica Meyer (Kalama)

D: Ava Beck (Kalama)

D: Isabella Martin (Cle Elum)

D: Jareli Pardo (Tonasket)

M: Anna Wilson (Tonasket)

M: Margreit Gallow (Saint George’s)

M: Ivette Ramos (Highland)

M: Kylee Denny (Ocosta)

F: Miki Ness (Ocosta)

F: Mireya Castro-Corrasco (Granger)

