WSCA All-State girls soccer teams

Class 3A
Player of the year: Hannah Dickensen (Lakeside)
First team
GK: Hannah Dickensen (Lakeside)
D: Ashley Jones (Gig Harbor)
D: McKenzie Emmons (Auburn Riverside)
D: Gabe Bede (Bellevue)
D: Ella Johnson (Lakeside)
M: Jayce Woodward (Seattle Prep)
M: Ella Hatteburg (Gig Harbor)
M: Lily Paulson (Gig Harbor)
M: Hannah Grey (Holy Names)
F: Samiah Shell( Auburn Riverside)
F: Cate Lewison (Lakeside)
F: Alexa Thoms (Gig Harbor)
Second team
GK: Catherine Greene (Snohomish)
D: Hilary Parks (Gig Harbor)
D: Andie Miller (Lakeside)
D: Hannah Diseth (Capitol)
D: Ruthie Hammer (Snohomish)
M: Sinead Duffy (Peninsula)
M: Poppy Honeybone (Lakeside)
M: Caroline Penner (Capitol)
M: Sara Rogers (Snohomish)
F: Rebekah Roth (Bellevue)
F: Janae Lewis (Peninsula)
Class 2A
Player of the Year: Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy)
First team
GK Claire Schnable (Anacortes)
D: Sydney Reisner (Burlington-Edison)
D: Claire Esping (Archbishop Murphy)
D: Kiana Oos (Lakewood)
D: Logan Dukes (Columbia River)
D: Jessie Killian (Archbishop Murphy)
M: Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy)
M: Lauren Rabus (Washogal)
M: Jasmine Graham (Lakewood)
M: Kaylee Mithun (Fife)
F: Jordyn Latta (Archbishop Murphy)
F: Emma Smith (Burlington-Edison)
Second team
D: Kali Ginnis (Fife)
D: Rubi Mondragon (Othello)
D: Ava Lapinskas (Columbia River)
D: Abbie Scalia (West Valley)
M: Nyomie Schwetz (Burlington-Edison)
M: Cameron Bourne (Archbishop Murphy)
M: Andie Buckley (Columbia River)
M: Mazy Wright (Bellingham)
F: Jojo Chiangpradit (Archbishop Murphy)
F: Taylor Campbell (Archbishop Murphy)
F: Hailee Guzman (Othello)
Class 1A
Players of the Year: Livvy Moore (Deer Park), Maya Tucker (Deer Park)
First team
GK: Jordyn Tipp (Kings)
D: Maya Tucker (Deer Park)
D: Paige Lisherness (Montesano)
D: Lucy Bishop (Seattle Academy)
D: Isa Kimball (Kings)
M: Carley Diaz (Cashmere)
M: Andrea Snell (Deer Park)
M: Kiki Caputo (Seattle Academy)
M: Mikayla Stanfield (Montesano)
F: Livvy Moore (Deer Park)
F: Zoe Bishop (Seattle Academy)
Second team
GK: Ava Courtney (Cashmere)
D: Natalie Verduzco (Toppenish)
D: Carmen Kiewart (Deer Park)
D: Evelyn Jergens (Newport)
D: Siena Verprauskus (Overlake)
D: Genn Ledesma (Cashmere)
M: Blake Jenson (Royal)
M: Brooklynn Dryden (Deer Park)
M: Elle Jones (Bush)
M: Sheala Bradley (La Center)
F: Emily Wurl (Quincy)
F: Victoria Peters (Klahowya)
Class 1B/2B
Players of the Year: Rachael Keller (Highland), Madi Stark (Adna)
First team
GK: Macy Kalnoski (Adna)
D: Madi Stark (Adna)
D: Anahi Garcia (Highland)
D: Brooke Milohov (Kalama)
M: Marina Smith (Toledo)
M: Rose Dillon (Toledo)
M: Josie Brandonburg (Kalama)
M: Presley Smith (Adna)
F: Rachael Keller (Highland)
F: Kailey Shipley (Kalama)
Second team
GK: Jessica Meyer (Kalama)
D: Ava Beck (Kalama)
D: Isabella Martin (Cle Elum)
D: Jareli Pardo (Tonasket)
M: Anna Wilson (Tonasket)
M: Margreit Gallow (Saint George’s)
M: Ivette Ramos (Highland)
M: Kylee Denny (Ocosta)
F: Miki Ness (Ocosta)
F: Mireya Castro-Corrasco (Granger)