Wrestling roundup: Kelso takes 3A boys Regional

SAMMAMISH — The Kelso boys wrestling team bused up north for the 3A Region 2 championships and came back with a team crown and nine state qualifiers after a solid day’s work Saturday.

The Hilanders finished on a team score of 208, ahead of second-place Mountain View (199.5) and third-place Ingraham (190.5).

Individually, Kelso had five first-place finishers. Wesley Leeper won at 106, Ashton Ammons took first at 113, Ethan Fruend finished atop the 132-pound division, Michael Hause won at 182, and Brady Phillips won at 285.

Preston Myren came in second — behind Leeper — at 106, Justin Broxton took second at 126, and David Mirenta was the runner-up at 160.

Tyler Roggow was Kelso’s final qualifier for the Mat Classic, earning fourth at 170.

Kelso’s next drive north will be slightly shorter: to the Tacoma Dome, for the return of the Mat Classic.

Two Kelso girls wrestlers bound for Tacoma

ABERDEEN — Kelso’s girls wrestling team took 12th at the 3A Region 3 meet, with a pair of Hilanders definitely bound for Tacoma and a handful of others still hopeful to compete.

Alexia Jimenez took third place at 190, and Elle Freund finished fourth at 105, to punch their tickets to Mat Classic XXXII.

Belia Victoriano, who took sixth at 120, will go to Tacoma as an alternate. Tara Liebe (170) and Marina Jimenez (115), both of whom finished seventh, will go as second alternates.

