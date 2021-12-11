Wrestling roundup: Kelso girls win pair of tiaras

ORTING — Five Kelso girls wrestlers made the trip to Orting for the Takedowns and Tiaras Tournament, and two came home with top spots Friday.

Alexia Jimenez pulled out the day’s highlight, pinning Yelm’s Alliana Cox — whom she lost to last week — with five seconds left in the match to win the heavyweight crown.

Tara Liebe brought home her own win at 190 pounds, pinning Hermoston (Ore.)’s Jorgia Mckim in the first round.

Elle Freund also made it the finals — in the 110-pound division — but lost to still take second.

The five Hilanders — Belia Victoriano and Marina Jimenez both had solid outings at 120 — combined to take home fourth place as a team with 84 points.

“Overall, super proud of these ladies today,” Kelso coach Tyson Lindeman said.

Chapman takes crown for Columbians in Culver

CULVER, Ore. — Six Rainier wrestlers brought home top places at the Culver Invitational, and the Columbians finished seventh out of 23 schools at the event with 111.5 points.

Logan Chapman took first in the boys 145-pound weight class, beating two-time state champion Chase Butner from Pime Eagle by pin fall in the final to do so.

Hunter Hendricks had similar success against a defending champion, beating 2A champ Michael Miller in the semifinals, but settled for runner-up by minor decision against Tyson Flack — the 3A defending champ.

Kendall Crape also finished second in the girls 145-pound division. Christian Roberts took third at 138, and Logan Lewis and David Rice finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at 160.

Rockets second at Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. — Five Castle Rock wrestlers finished first in their respective weight classes, powering the Rockets to a second-place spot at the Warrenton Invite.

Freshmen Landon Ramos (138) and Ian Burton (145) both went 3-0 on the day and took first in their weight classes.

“For being young, they wrestled fairly mistake-free,” coach Kyle Godinho said.

Asa Hamer won the 152-pound division with four pins, Landon Fulton won the 106-pound division, and Asa Hamer won at 152 to remain unbeaten on the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.