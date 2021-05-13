Wrestling Roundup: Jacks flatten Monarchs, rolled by Rapids

Rockets eke out wins in double dual

VANCOUVER — Wrestling returned to the 1A TriCo League on Wednesday, and Castle Rock celebrated the occasion with a pair of dual wins, edging out Goldendale 26-24 and Seton Catholic 33-30.

The Rockets saw Tony Ibsen (128), Asa Hamer (152), Austin McQuilliams (195) and Jonah McGary (285) earn wins by fall in the dual against the Timberwolves, while Jayden Nelson won 9-0.

Against the Cougars, McGary won again by fall, and Grant Kincaid picked up a victory by fall at 220. Ian Burton and Tough Traver both came in and earned wins by pin at 152 and 182, respectively. Hamer won 5-4 at 145, and Nelson took his match by forfeit.

“The big turning point on the path to winning the dual was freshman Ian Burton and Tough Traver stepping up and both winning by pin,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said.

According to Godinho, McGary would have been in contention for a State title under different circumstances that allowed for the Mat Classic to take place. He also listed Hamer, McQuilliams, Kincaid, Greg Beer, Tony and Stephen Ibsen as contenders for a podium spot in a normal year.