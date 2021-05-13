Wrestling Roundup: Jacks flatten Monarchs, rolled by Rapids

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long took its grappling show on the road, Wednesday, to face off with Columbia River and Mark Morris in a 2A Greater St. Helens League wrestling dual with the Lumberjacks claiming a 42-18 victory over the Monarchs but falling 45-3 to the hosts in the purple singlets.
In a season defined by one-off rules (see: no handshakes) and other COVID-19 safety precautions (see: no matches in Cowlitz County), R.A. Long coach Josh Johnson noted that team scores aren’t as important as they used to be.
“Because this season is weird and it’s more like exhibition duals. We are just trying to match up kids as much as possible to get wrestling in,” Johnson said. “We can’t call that a true score because not all of the weights matched up.”
Still, R.A. Long piled up seven straight pins in order to defeat Mark Morris on the mat. Jaime Orozco got the pin party started at 132 pounds with Jesus Reyes (145), Ilyas Mehrer (152), Kevin Martinez (160), Anthony Powell (170), Tyler West (195), and Gabe Tootoosis-Didier (220) following suit for the Lumberjack attack.
Facing off against Columbia River the only Lumberjack to notch a win was Tyler West.
Johnson noted that West and Anthony Powell turned in the most impressive nights of the evening against tough opponents.
Rockets eke out wins in double dual
VANCOUVER — Wrestling returned to the 1A TriCo League on Wednesday, and Castle Rock celebrated the occasion with a pair of dual wins, edging out Goldendale 26-24 and Seton Catholic 33-30.
The Rockets saw Tony Ibsen (128), Asa Hamer (152), Austin McQuilliams (195) and Jonah McGary (285) earn wins by fall in the dual against the Timberwolves, while Jayden Nelson won 9-0.
Against the Cougars, McGary won again by fall, and Grant Kincaid picked up a victory by fall at 220. Ian Burton and Tough Traver both came in and earned wins by pin at 152 and 182, respectively. Hamer won 5-4 at 145, and Nelson took his match by forfeit.
“The big turning point on the path to winning the dual was freshman Ian Burton and Tough Traver stepping up and both winning by pin,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said.
According to Godinho, McGary would have been in contention for a State title under different circumstances that allowed for the Mat Classic to take place. He also listed Hamer, McQuilliams, Kincaid, Greg Beer, Tony and Stephen Ibsen as contenders for a podium spot in a normal year.
On the girls’ side, Godinho tabbed Kylee Jacobs and Skylar Ammons as favorites to medal if there had been a State level competition in the cards this season. On Wednesday, Jacobs won two matches against wrestlers from Goldendale, both by fall.