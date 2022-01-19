Wrestling roundup: Columbians take two league duals

DAYTON, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team swept a pair of league duals Wednesday, taking down Dayton (Ore.) 31-27 in close fashion and rolling past Taft (Ore.) 53-18.

Hunter Hendricks and Jordan Harrol both secured pins in both of their bouts, while Logan Chapman, David Rice, Derek Katon, and Donovan Smith all won by pin against Taft. Chapman also won his tilt against Dayton by decision. Blake Robbins won one bout by forfeit and another by decision, Christian Roberts won his first by decision and his second by forfeit, and Hayden Murphy took two victories by forfeit before winning an exhibition.

On the girls side, Anna Monk pinned both of her opponents, Daysha Holmes won against Dayton by forfeit, and Kendall Crape pinned her opposing Tiger.

Rainier is slated to go to Gresham, Ore. and wrestle at the Gopher Tournament over the weekend.

VANCOUVER — The Kelso wrestling team rolled to another win, clinching the 3A GSHL season title with a 58-18 victory over Mountain View on Wednesday.

Ashton Ammons (120), Justin Broxton (126), Ethan Freund (138), David Mirenta (160), Tyler Roggow (170), and Dawson Shoddy (220) all took wins by fall, as did Belia Victoriano on the girls side at 120.

Michael Hause won his bout at 195 by a 9-0 score, while Preston Myren (106), Alijah Guzman (132), and Jacob Hughes (145) all won by forfeit.

