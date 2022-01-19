 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Wrestling roundup

Wrestling roundup: Columbians take two league duals

  • 0
Wrestling stock

Kelso High School athletes wait for a wrestling meet to begin at Mountain View High School in Vancouver on May 19.

 Courtney Talak

DAYTON, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team swept a pair of league duals Wednesday, taking down Dayton (Ore.) 31-27 in close fashion and rolling past Taft (Ore.) 53-18.

Hunter Hendricks and Jordan Harrol both secured pins in both of their bouts, while Logan Chapman, David Rice, Derek Katon, and Donovan Smith all won by pin against Taft. Chapman also won his tilt against Dayton by decision. Blake Robbins won one bout by forfeit and another by decision, Christian Roberts won his first by decision and his second by forfeit, and Hayden Murphy took two victories by forfeit before winning an exhibition.

On the girls side, Anna Monk pinned both of her opponents, Daysha Holmes won against Dayton by forfeit, and Kendall Crape pinned her opposing Tiger.

Rainier is slated to go to Gresham, Ore. and wrestle at the Gopher Tournament over the weekend.

VANCOUVER — The Kelso wrestling team rolled to another win, clinching the 3A GSHL season title with a 58-18 victory over Mountain View on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Ashton Ammons (120), Justin Broxton (126), Ethan Freund (138), David Mirenta (160), Tyler Roggow (170), and Dawson Shoddy (220) all took wins by fall, as did Belia Victoriano on the girls side at 120.

Michael Hause won his bout at 195 by a 9-0 score, while Preston Myren (106), Alijah Guzman (132), and Jacob Hughes (145) all won by forfeit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News