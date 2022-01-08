Wrestling: Local teams hit the mats after break

Having recently rolled into 2022, local wrestlers from a number of area schools rolled out the mats and butted heads across multiple locations on Saturday in the first weekend of action after winter break.

It was all hands on deck in Castle Rock as the Rockets took on hosting duties once again. This time the tournament had so many local boys grapplers that extra mats extended into the cafeteria. Meanwhile, Rockets head coach Joe Godinho left his assistants to tend to the matches as he helped out with concessions to ensure that all wrestlers and their fanfare had what they needed during a long day in the gym.

Mark Morris, Woodland, Kalama, Winlock and a handful of Kelso wrestlers all got to work in Castle Rock on Saturday. W.F. West, Union, La Center, Washougal, King’s Way Christian and Eatonville were a few of the other schools that made the trip across swollen rivers to reach Castle Rock.

Likewise, girls wrestlers from all over the region headed to Kelso, where the Hilanders hosted more than 60 teams at the annual invite event. That number of participating teams is down from the 80's during its last incarnation in 2020 due to extreme weather and another wave of COVID-19 issues. However, R.A. Long, Woodland and Castle Rock all joined the Hilanders as they spread five mats across the main gymnasium to accommodate the hundreds of wrestlers who did attend on day two of the invite.

The R.A. Long boys were also in action on Saturday, making the trip to Ridgefield to take on the Spudders as well as Hockinson, Hudson’s Bay and Prairie.

For a full recap of the weekend's wrestling events and a breakdown of top performers from each local school, check online at TDN.com, or see Tuesday’s print edition of The Daily News.

