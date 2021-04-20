Winlock youth wrestling sign ups

Young grapplers from south Lewis County will have one more chance to get signed up for Winlock Youth Wrestling this week. That last chance to register is scheduled for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Winlock Elementary School.

Athletes from Kindergarten through 6th grade are eligible to join the club with a registration fee of $45 per wrestler. There is also a $15 charge to obtain an official USAW card.

Practices are set to begin April 26. Third through 6th grade wrestlers will practice on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. Wrestlers from Kindergarten through 2nd grade will practice Tuesday and Thursday.

Each wrestler will be provided a T-shirt and mask/gaiter for use during practice.

Additional information is available online at www.usawmembership.com/login.

Questions can be directed to Tom Howsden by email at tkhowsden@centurylink.net, or by phone at (360) 219-6514.

