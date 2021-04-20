 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winlock youth wrestling sign ups
0 comments
alert

Winlock youth wrestling sign ups

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rubber Chicken Wrestling

In this file photo Castle Rock’s Wayne Baker upends Toledo/Winlock’s Jared VanHoof on his way to pinning VanHoof in their opening round 145-pound match at the Rubber Chicken Invitational in Kalama. Baker finished third in his weight class.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News

Young grapplers from south Lewis County will have one more chance to get signed up for Winlock Youth Wrestling this week. That last chance to register is scheduled for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Winlock Elementary School.

Athletes from Kindergarten through 6th grade are eligible to join the club with a registration fee of $45 per wrestler. There is also a $15 charge to obtain an official USAW card.

Practices are set to begin April 26. Third through 6th grade wrestlers will practice on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. Wrestlers from Kindergarten through 2nd grade will practice Tuesday and Thursday.

Each wrestler will be provided a T-shirt and mask/gaiter for use during practice.

Additional information is available online at www.usawmembership.com/login.

Questions can be directed to Tom Howsden by email at tkhowsden@centurylink.net, or by phone at (360) 219-6514.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News