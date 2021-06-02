R.A. Long and Mark Morris grapplers finish second at Districts

TUMWATER — Although Anthony Powell was R.A. Long’s only wrestler that was eligible for the District Tournament after COVID-19 shut down the rest of the Lumberjack wrestlers’ season, he wasn’t ready to go down without putting up a good fight.

Powell, who wrestles in the 160-pound weight class, pinned a Centralia opponent to advance to the finals against W.F. West’s Evan “Meaty” Moon.

Powell showed strong in a competitive match, but ultimately lost 1-0 to finish in second place.

“What’s crazy is it was on an illegal hold — a full nelson,” RAL coach Josh Johnson said of the lone point in the match. “It was a good match with really good wrestling.”

Despite the low score, the final match wasn’t a boring affair.

“It was non-stop action, just nobody scored,” Johnson said. “It was awesome.”

Johnson added that he felt the full nelson that led to the only point against Powell was unintentional and that the call was made pretty quickly. Other than the error, Powell did a lot of things right during the match.

“I would say he out-wrestled him,” Johnson said. “He controlled the pace of the match.”