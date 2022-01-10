Preps Wrestling: Local grapplers get serious at area tournaments

It was a busy weekend for wrestling teams around the area. After suffering a beginning to the season filled with friendly mixers and matches focused solely on getting wrestlers more experience and time on the mat, the focus has shifted with the new year as State contenders start making a name for themselves in more competitive tournaments.

Kelso got things started on Friday with their two-day Annual Kelso Girls Invite. Numbers were down from pre-COVID years, with just under 200 wrestlers competing compared to over 700 two seasons ago. COVID-19, along with persistently poor weather conditions across the state caused the number of competitors to dwindle rapidly during the bulidup last week. That being said, there was still plenty of wrestling to take place in K-Town as R.A. Long, Castle Rock and Woodland all joined the Hilanders on the mat.

“The fact that we were able to turn it into a two-day tournament for them and give them a final under the light was great,” Kelso coach Bob Freund said.

Up in Castle Rock the Rockets hosted the annual Jim Bair Invitational on Saturday, a tournament that featured the boys wrestlers from numerous area schools. Mark Morris, Woodland, Kalama, Kelso and Winlock all strapped up their headgear and faced off at the home of the Rockets.

“I think it ran pretty good, there was some good wrestling there,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “We continue to see improvement.”

In Kelso it was the R.A. Long girls that found the most success with four placers on the podium.

“The girls did awesome, their hard work is starting to show,” RAL coach Josh Johnson said. “They show up to everything. The girls never miss anything, every morning workout, every practice they’re there. It’s really cool to see it pay off for them.”

Zahnika Olson (170) and Alexa Phillips (100) both notched fourth place finishes. Nicole Walker (110) and Grace Phillips (115) both took home sixth in their respective weight classes.

“We’ve never had a girl place at that tournament and we had four, so that’s pretty awesome,” Johnson said.

The RAL boys went over to Ridgefield for a tournament with a host of other 2A Greater St. Helens League teams, but struggled to regain their rhythm after winter break.

Skyler Robeson, a captain on the RAL team, took third place in the tournament, as did Ilyas Mehrer. Johnson called the duo the two hardest workers for the Lumberjacks. Hassan Mehrer took home a first-place finish, having beaten the only other wrestler in his weight class.

As the Jacks move forward, they have some work left to do, but the picture is becoming more clear. Robeson’s placement came in his first match of the year and he has eyes on something bigger.

“He’s been chasing a State medal since his freshman year and he’s been right there every year,” Johnson said. “This year he has the confidence to do that and he’s definitely good enough.”

Gabe Tootoosis-Didier and Mehrer could also qualify for the big dance in Tacoma at the end of the season, but it’s all about how much they want it and the corresponding work they put in.

“If they work as hard as I know they can work the rest of the year, they can be State guys,” Johnson said.

For the Jills, Alexa Phillips impressed Johnson with her performance in Kelso.

“She wrestled like a State-placer,” he said. “She was awesome. Crazy good technique.”

Walker, a first-year wrestler, has also impressed Johnson. She and Olson could find themselves making a State push as well, Johnson said.

Kelso also featured four placers in their home event, led by Ellie Freund (105) in sixth. Alexia Jimenez (190) and Arlyn Cassi (235) both placed seventh and Belia Victorino (125) finished eighth to round out the podium crew for the Hilanders.

Over in Castle Rock, only a handful of Kelso boys were in action, but they made the most of it. Brady Phillips (285) finished in second, falling by decision to Daniel Matagi of W.F. West.

Alijah Guzman (132) also made a run to a second place finish, along with Ashton Ammons (120) and David Mirenta (160) who both made it to the semifinal round of the tournament.

Kelso is getting a better idea of who they will rely on later this season as they prepare to enter the postseason without a returning State placer for the first time in recent memory.

Ethan Freund looks to make his way on the podium after missing the tournament two years ago due to injury.

“He obviously has aspirations of doing big things…he’s definitely one of the top kids in the weight class this year,” Coach Freund said.

Michael Hause and Phillips have both been to the tourney, but they’ll aim to take the next step this time around.

“That group of guys, they’ve been there. I think they’re itching to get back there and have a shot to try to be a placer,” Coach Freund said.

Ellie Freund was an alternate for the State team two years ago for the girls, but Coach Freund said he can see Tara Liebe and Jimenez making a push at the tournament.

Castle Rock sent one girl to Kelso, Kendal Huff. A tough day against quality opponents meant she did not advance to the second day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rockets’ boys had three grapplers work their way to title matches on their home mats, but none could find a way to take the top prize. Skylar Ammons (106), Asa Hamer (145) and Stephen Ibsen (152) were all runners-up on Saturday. Ammons’ loss in the title match was his first loss of the season.

In addition to that Castle Rock crew, Landon Fulton (106) placed third, while Landon Ramos (132), Ian Burton (145) and Gage Cayan all placed fifth.

Godinho said the Rockets have a strong top five group of wrestlers that can make a run in the postseason. Castle Rock is led by Hamer, who has eyes on improving upon his last State showing in 2020.

“He’s a senior that’s been successful, been to State. He’s been in the finals in every tournament,” Godinho said.

Kalama had a strong showing off of Exit 49 even with just eight wrestlers on their squad this year. Abe Foreman (160) and Ian Campbell (138) both took home the top spot in their classes.

“I would predict that I have two State champions at their respective weights,” Kalama coach J.D. Day said of Foreman and Campbell.

Both wrestlers made the finals two season ago.

Marcus Beck made his first appearance on the mat after helping the Chinooks to a State championship in football this fall. He’s another grappler that Day could see making some waves.

“I see an unrelenting will of tenacity, hard work and probably one of the best work ethics in a group that I’ve seen in a long time,” Day said of his small but mighty team.

A sad note for the Chinooks, Garrett Karjola, one of the primary leaders in the wrestling room, suffered an injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Winlock is still laying the foundation for their program, but Kyle Akin tied for fourth place to help lead the Cardinals.

“Right now we’re in the building phase,” Winlock coach Jed Klein said. “I’m just trying to pick up the pieces and put a program together right now.”

Akin and Jay Crow are the only two returners from the spring season, but they have set an example for the other four Cardinal wrestlers.

“They are just leaders on and off the mat in helping lead the new kids and fresh faces out there,” Klein said.

State isn’t a given for any of the Cardinals this season, but Klein won’t rule it out.

“I think we’ve got a little bit more to work on, and it’s going to be tough, but I think they can make a run,” Klein said.

Woodland also had wrestlers at both tournaments. Mateo Gutridge (120) made a run to the semis for the Woodland boys in Castle Rock. Multiple Woodland girls were in the running to place in Kelso on Saturday and Jersey O’Neill (110) was the best finisher in seventh place.

Mark Morris had three wrestlers find their way inside the top eight at Castle Rock as the team continues to show improvement in the eyes of MM coach Mark Patrick.

Charlie Jones (113) and Ryan Roberston (182) both made their way to the semifinals and placed third for the Monarchs. Seth Beres (138) and Loecha Roth (170) both earned a few wins on their way to posting fifth place finishes.

Across the big river, Rainier headed to Dayton and finished fifth out of 19 teams at an invite with a team score of 130.5.

Hunter Hendricks (106) was the only Columbian to take home a first-place finish for the Columbians. Christian Roberts and Jordan Harrel both took second, Logan Chapman came in third. Damon LaRue placed fourth and Gavn Fortelney and David Rice both finished in fifth.

Daysha Holmes was the top finisher for the Rainier girls, placing sixth.

