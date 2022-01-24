Preps Wrestling: Castle Rock takes second at Kalama's Rubber Chicken Classic

KALAMA — Ten schools descended on Kalama for the Rubber Chicken Classic over the weekend, and of the four local sides, Castle Rock led the way, finishing second as a team.

The Rockets had a pair of individual winners, with Landon Fulton taking first at 106, and Skylar Ammons coming out on top at 113.

Castle Rock also saw second-place finishes come in from Asa Hamer (145), Stephen Ibsen (152), Ethan Sands (195), and Gage Cayan (220). Wyatt Orth wrestled a pair of exhibition matches at 138 and won both.

Forks won the 10-team event with five first place finishers and a total score of 255 that landed 108 points ahead of Castle Rock.

The Rockets themselves snuck in just three points ahead of La Center. Kalama came in fourth with 135 points, Woodland took fifth, and a Kelso contingent came in eighth.

Woodland's fifth place landing spot was fueled by five top-three finishes as the Beavers split their wrestlers between the Rubber Chicken and the Lumberjack Classic in Longview.

Merek Rickard posted the best mark for the Beavers, placing first at 120. Mateo Gutridge (126) placed second, while Mason Rickard (138), Caeden Kelly (145), and Malcolm Karchesky (182) all placed third for Woodland.

