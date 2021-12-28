Preps wrestling: Ammons leads small core of Rockets in Royal City

ROYAL CITY — The Castle Rock wrestling team took a smaller squad east to the Royal Christmas Tournament, but still found its way to some high finishes, and took 12th as a team.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Castle Rock coach Kyle Godinho said. “We are definitely improving with our technique and getting in better shape.”

Skylar Ammons kept rolling for the Rockets, winning all four of his matches to take first at 106 and stay undefeated on the season. Asa Hamer won his first four matches at 145 and led two rounds into the final, but lost late to take second place in the class.

Landon Ramos won three matches at 132, and Eli Shulke and Stephen Ibsen went 2-2 and 1-2 at 152, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0