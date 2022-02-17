Prep Wrestling: Who to watch, and when, at Mat Classic XXXIII

After wrestling programs around the state suffered during the pandemic-shortened spring season in 2021, their hard work is finally about to pay off.

The best prep grapplers in the state will all be under one very big roof this weekend after making their way to the Tacoma Dome for the return of the Mat Classic.

Mat Classic XXXIII will feature wrestlers from all classifications duking it out on the mats on Friday and Saturday under the dome. By the end of the weekend champs will be crowned in all classifications.

Here’s a breakdown of some area wrestlers to look out for if you’re thinking of making the trip to the dome:

Kelso: The Kelso boys took home the Regional crown and are hungry for more as they send a large group of wrestlers to the big dance.

Wesley Leeper (106 pounds), Ashton Ammons (113), Ethan Freund (132), Michael Hause (182) and Brady Phillips (285) all stood atop the podium at Regionals and will hope to climb the ranks again in Tacoma this weekend.

The Kelso girls will send two wrestlers to the Classic. Alexia Jimenez (190) qualified and took third place in the regionals and Ellie Freund (105) will also venture up north after placing fourth.

Mark Morris: The Monarchs will send a pair of wrestlers to Tacoma, highlighted by freshman and first year wrestler Zander Escobar(195), who’s made waves in his first season with the Monarchs after notching a fourth place finish at Regionals.

R.A. Long: The Lumberjacks send Tyler West (170) to State for one last run at the podium after qualifying for State for the first time in his last shot.

Woodland: Logan Busig (195) surprised himself at Regionals with a third place to mark his first trip to State. He will join Mason Rickard (126), who returns to the tourney after qualifying as a freshman during the 2020 season.

Kalama: The Chinooks are sending four wrestlers to State and were led by Ian Campbell (138) and Abe Foreman (160) at Regionals as they both won their weight classes to roll into State with some momentum.

Toledo: Three Riverhawks qualified for state as Toledo placed eighth at Regionals. Damian Soto (170) took home the top spot at the Regionals and will look to replicate that success in Tacoma.

Ilwaco: Christopher Lake (152) will be the lone Fishermen wrestler at the Mat Classic after finishing second at Regionals and helping Ilwaco to a ninth place finisher.

Wahkiakum: The Mules send a pair of wrestlers to Tacoma, highlighted by Cayden Mendez (285) who made it all the way to the finals at Regionals before finishing in second place.

Winlock: Xavier Sancho-Carrillo and Jay Crow will be in Tacoma representing the Cardinals as alternates at the 2B State championships.

