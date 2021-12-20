Prep Wrestling Roundup: Kelso's Freund, Phillips place at Idaho’s Tri State Tourney

COUER d’ALENE, Idaho — Kelso placed 23rd out of 47 teams at the 50th annual Tri State Tournament in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho over the weekend despite bringing just seven wrestlers to the state most famous for potatoes and a tournament most famous for being competitive as heck.

“I felt that we had a really good tournament all things considered,” Kelso coach Bobby Freund said. “We were short kids due to COVID.”

Ethan Freund placed second at 132-pounds for the Hilanders best individual performance of the weekend. After going 3-0 on Friday with the help of a bye, Freund won his semifinal match on Saturday with a 10-3 decision over Waylon Thomas of Tonasket. The championship round was not as kind to Kelso’s blue chipper as Freund fell 7-2 to Tristan Bremer of Lewiston.

“He wrestled really well. We just had about a 15 second let down in the finals that cost him,” said coach Freund, who doubles as Ethan’s dad. “Other than that he never gave up an offensive point getting to the finals.”

In the heavyweight division Kelso’s Brady Phillips wrestled four matches on Saturday in order to capture a fifth place finish. Phillips notched a 9-3 points decision over Robert Storm of Lewiston in the morning and then tallied two pins to reach the trophy round. His first pin was delivered to Kevin Dominguez of Royal and his second fall put Jaxson Washington of Coeur d’Alene on his back. In his final match Phillips defeated Philip Heard of Frenchtown 1-0.

“Brady took 5th place and just got better every match,” coach Freund said. “He came back and beat the kid he lost too in the quarters for fifth place. He just needs to compete as much as possible.”

The next time Kelso’s top varsity team will be on the mats is Dec. 28-29 at the Sierra Nevada Tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Columbians bridge the gap at Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team took home another high finish in a multi-day tournament, covering nearly the entire state of Oregon to earn eighth place out of 32 teams in Grants Pass.

Hunter Hendricks and Logan Chapman both earned third-place finishes, at 106 and 145, respectively.

Christian Roberts took fifth at 138, while Hayden Murphy earned fifth at 195 and Jordan Harrel did so at 220. Damon LaRue finished sixth at 113, and on the girls’ side of things, Anna Monk placed sixth at 132.

Rainier will stay closer to home for its next dose of action, taking part at the Phil White Classic in Clatskanie on Dec. 30.

