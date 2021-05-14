Prep Wrestling: Area grapplers take it outside in Lewis County

NAPAVINE — Tiger Field, normally filled with track and field athletes on a sunny May afternoon, was instead covered in four giant wrestling mats and dozens of wrestlers from 13 different schools, Thursday, as Napavine held an outdoor wrestling meet for the first time in school history.
A sport that normally takes place in a dark gymnasium was instead filled with sunny skies as coaches yelled out instructions, players slapped the mat in celebration, or frustration, and a crowd of fans watched from the covered football stands nearby.
Schools from as far away as Forks and Ilwaco converged in Napavine to take part in the meet, one of the first of its kind this year in Washington state as schools get creative in order to adhere to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening restrictions for sports. There were a couple outdoor duals in Clark County and on the east side of the mountains earlier this week as well.
Area teams included Toledo, Winlock, Wahkiakum and Ilwaco, along with familiar foes from Napavine, Adna, Onalaska, Mossyrock, Rainier (Wash.), and the W.F. West girls team.
The meet was a mix-and-match, rather than a usual tournament or dual format, with no team scores recorded. In all, 112 matches went down beneath bluebird skies.
Winlock only put four wrestlers on the mat, two of them middle schoolers, but still picked up three pins in the great outdoors.
Sophomores Jay Crow and Kyle Akin picked up impressive wins. Crow pinned both of his opponents in the first round for the Cardinals and finished 2-0 on the day. Akin split his two matches, but his one win was an impressive one. Akin pinned his opponent in a lightning-fast 17 seconds.
Landon Russell and Mason Ruiz, straight from the halls of Winlock Middle School, only wrestled one match each and both came up short of victory, but coach Jed Klein was proud of the duo’s effort anyhow.
“They wrestled their butts off,” Klein said.
With only four wrestlers this season the Cardinals are focused on the future.
“We’re in the process of building the program right now,” Klein said.
The Cardinals’ coach added that the building includes an acute focus on the fundamentals, working hard and preparing for a full season of wear and tear next season, hopefully beginning in late autumn and culminating at the Mat Classic beneath the cold concrete of the Tacoma Dome in February.
This year, with just three matches on the schedule, Klein said the plan is to “continue to work hard and win matches and see results.”
Winlock has picked up another mixer at a location to be determined for next Wednesday, Klein said.