Prep Wrestling: Area grapplers take it outside in Lewis County

NAPAVINE — Tiger Field, normally filled with track and field athletes on a sunny May afternoon, was instead covered in four giant wrestling mats and dozens of wrestlers from 13 different schools, Thursday, as Napavine held an outdoor wrestling meet for the first time in school history.

A sport that normally takes place in a dark gymnasium was instead filled with sunny skies as coaches yelled out instructions, players slapped the mat in celebration, or frustration, and a crowd of fans watched from the covered football stands nearby.

Schools from as far away as Forks and Ilwaco converged in Napavine to take part in the meet, one of the first of its kind this year in Washington state as schools get creative in order to adhere to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening restrictions for sports. There were a couple outdoor duals in Clark County and on the east side of the mountains earlier this week as well.

Area teams included Toledo, Winlock, Wahkiakum and Ilwaco, along with familiar foes from Napavine, Adna, Onalaska, Mossyrock, Rainier (Wash.), and the W.F. West girls team.

The meet was a mix-and-match, rather than a usual tournament or dual format, with no team scores recorded. In all, 112 matches went down beneath bluebird skies.