OSAA Wrestling: Short-staffed Columbians have busy weekend at Oregon Classic

REDMOND, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team didn’t let a few missing bodies ruin its weekend, taking sixth at the Oregon Classic.

With five varsity wrestlers not suiting up, the Columbians had to forfeit a decent chunk of matches every single round, but that didn’t stop them from making it to the championship bracket with a 42-36 win over Sutherlin.

In the bracket, the Columbians faced off against Warrenton, and despite picking up pins in five of the nine matches that actually were contested, the five forfeits were ultimately a bit too much to overcome in a 47-36 loss.

That sent Rainier to a Saturday morning date with No. 1 La Pine, which shut the Columbians out 77-0. A 51-30 win over Taft put the Columbians into a fifth-place match against Willamina, but the Bulldogs won it 48-29.

Rainier didn’t bring enough girls to make a full team, so the Columbian girls split up for the weekend. Daysha Holmes wrestled individually in exhibition matches. Kendall Crape joined Scappoose’s team, and Anna Monk became a La Pine Hawk for a short time and won three of her four matches, helping the Hawks to a fourth-place team finish.

