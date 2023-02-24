PORTLAND — The delayed opening rounds of Oregon’s OnPoint high school wrestling championships were a mixed affair for local grapplers but through the static two contenders emerged with their sights still set on locking down a championship.

After spending a day hunkered down in a hotel room and waiting out the weather, Rainier saw Derek Katon and David Rice advance to the 3A semifinals.

But it wasn’t all winter roses for the Columbia County contingent at the Memorial Coliseum.

“Up and down day,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “Derek Katon and David Rice have advanced to the semifinals Donovan Smith and Logan Lewis are still battling in the consolation side and are in the blood rounds.”

Meanwhile, Rainier senior Hunter Hendricks saw a storied career come to an end on Day 1 at the state tournament after suffering back-to-back losses in the 3A 106-pound bracket. Hendricks lost a grueling 16-14 decision to John Henderson of Harrisburg to open the tournament and then fell 8-3 to Kempton Richardson of Burns to bring his long run on the mats to an end.

Over his four years Hendricks compiled a record of 95-36, qualifying for the state tournament all four years and placing twice. He also captured three district championships while wearing the Columbian singlet.

“It’s not the ending he was hoping for but sometimes it’s just not your day,” coach Hendricks said. “Either way we are incredibly proud of him and everything he’s accomplished for Rainier wrestling.”

Back on the upside, Katon started his day with a 6-4 victory over Kase Schaffield of Vale and then backed it up with a 10-4 win over Levi Forson of Scio to reach the semifinals. The junior Columbian will wrestle Sage Baker, the No. 1 seeded senior out of Douglas, for a shot at the 3A 160-pound championship.

Rice is gunning for the 145-pound title after putting up two pins for the Columbians on Day 1. In the first round Rice dropped Hayden Kunz of Sisters in the second round, and then he proved it with a third round pin of Enrico Cervantez of Elmira to reach the semifinals. The senior Columbian will wrestle Brayson Granger of Lakeview, a senior, for a spot in the championship match.

Logan Lewis, another senior Columbian, lost his opening match at 170 pounds by fall to Easton Kemper of Burns in the first round. However, Lewis was able to notch a pin over Gavin Koch, a senior from Dayton, in order to stay alive in the tournament. Lewis was later eliminated when he was pinned by Waude Walton of Elmira.

At 195 pounds Rainier saw Donovan Smith fall to Jacobb Logan of South Umpqua in the second round of their opening match. Smith recovered with a pin of his own over Kieran Sherritt of Coquille/Bandon in the second round of their do-or-die match. Smith's day came to an end when he was pinned by Dylan Kerr of La Pine.

Back on the downside, Rainier also watched on as Walker Makinson suffered a pair of pins in the 106-pound bracket and Lily Key fell twice in the 4A-1A girls 115-pound bracket. Both wrestlers were eliminated from the tournament.

It was a day of scattered results for Clatskanie as well.

Tiger senior Ernesto Rojas started the day off on the sunny side of the street when he advanced to the semifinals in the 2A/1A 126-pound bracket. After earning a bye through the first round Rojas defeated Ebyn Lyndsey, a senior from Illinois Valley, to reach the semifinals.

Rojas felt the cold soon enough, though, when Zakai Chatelain, a sophomore from Nestucca earned a 4-3 win in the semifinals. Rojas was able to upset No. 1 seeded Talen Shaffer of Illinois Valley on Friday evening with a 6-2 decision for a shot at third place on Saturday.

Taylor Crawford, a junior from Clatskanie, lost his opening match at 170-pounds by fall to Paul Clark, the No. 3 seeded sophomore out of Lowell. However, Crawford was able to defeat Robert Davis of Oakland with a pin in 45 seconds in order to stay alive in the tournament. Crawford was later felled by Gen Wintersteen, a junior from Elgin, with a pin in the second round that left him one win shy of the third place match.

Ben Blackwood wasn’t so lucky for the Tigers. The 132-pound sophomore was pinned in both of his matches and will be relegated to watching on Saturday.

After two rounds in the girls 4A-1A tournament the Tigers had a pair of wrestlers working to bring home a bronze medal. But things took a turn toward the worse from there.

Natalie Barker, a sophomore from Clatskanie, lost her opening round match at 120 pounds to Kali Williams of Oakridge when she was pinned in the first period. But Barker bounced back with a pin over Kiara Rios, a junior from Dayton, in the first round of their loser-out match. Baker then faced off with Delia Gulzow, a senior from La Grande, for a shot at third place but was pinned in the first round.

Joss Pember, a No. 2 seeded senior for the Tigers, won her opening round match with a second round pin over Launa Carter of Central Linn, but then fell to Jade Seymour of La Pine in the quarterfinals. Pember Took on Gabriella Torres, a freshman from Culver, for a spot in the bronze match but fell in the third round.

Editor’s Note: Check online at TDN.com or in the next print edition of The Daily News for the updated results from the Oregon OnPoint high school wrestling state championships.