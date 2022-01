HARRISBURG, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team went 4-1 in duals at the Harrisburg dual team tournament to win the event over the weekend.

That short campaign began and ended with wins over the hosts, taking down Harrisburg 36-28 in the first match of the day before circling back around to beat the Eagles 45-30 in the championship.

After its opening win, Rainier lost to Willamina 48-36, but came back to beat Cascade 47-27 and then Sweet Home’s JV squad 51-30 to get to the finals.

