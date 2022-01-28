OSAA Wrestling: Rainier sweeps Amity, Clatskanie

RAINIER — The Rainier wrestling team breezed to a pair of dual wins in 3A Special District 2 action Thursday, besting Amity 72-12 and Clatskanie 66-6.
Damon LaRue (113) and David Rice (152) won by pin in both of their two matches. Hunder Hendricks (106), Blake Robbins (126), Donavan Smith (170), and Hayden Murphy (195) all beat their Amity opponents by pin and took forfeits against Clatskanie while Kendall Crape pinned her opposite Tiger at 140 on the girls side.
Rainier is set to host Willamina in a dual match next Wednesday.