OSAA Wrestling

OSAA Wrestling: Rainier places third at Ranger Classic

Wrestling stock

Kelso High School athletes wait for a wrestling meet to begin at Mountain View High School in Vancouver on May 19.

 Courtney Talak

ESTACADA — The Rainier wrestling team posted a third place finish in its return to the Ranger Classic Tournament after a two-year absence.

Hunter Hendricks (106 pounds) was the Columbians’ top finisher, taking first in his weight class. Logan Chapmen (145) also put together a strong showing, placing second and Griffin Hunt (145) was right behind him in third.

David Rice (160) also placed third, as did Christian Roberts (138) and Jordan Harrel (285). Donavon Smith (182) finished in fourth and Hayden Murphy (195) and Keaton Mattinen (120) both placed fifth in their respective weight classes.

Anna Monk (132) and Kendall Crape (145) represented the Columbians’ girls team and both placed third in their classes.

Rainier will host Castle Rock and St. Helens for their first home action of the season at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

