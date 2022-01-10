OSAA Wrestling: Rainier fifth in Dayton

DAYTON, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team finished fifth among 19 teams at the Dayton Invitational over the weekend, racking up 130.5 points.

Hunter Hendricks won the boys’ 106-pound division to lead the Columbians with their lone individual crown. Christian Roberts and Jordan Harrel both took second-place finishes, Logan Chapman finished third at 145, Damon LaRue was fourth at 113, and Gavin Fortelney and David Rice took fifth at 145 and 152, respectively.