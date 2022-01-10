OSAA Wrestling: Rainier fifth in Dayton

DAYTON, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team finished fifth among 19 teams at the Dayton Invitational over the weekend, racking up 130.5 points.
Hunter Hendricks won the boys’ 106-pound division to lead the Columbians with their lone individual crown. Christian Roberts and Jordan Harrel both took second-place finishes, Logan Chapman finished third at 145, Damon LaRue was fourth at 113, and Gavin Fortelney and David Rice took fifth at 145 and 152, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Daysha Holmes finished fifth at 120.