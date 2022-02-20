OSAA Wrestling: Eight Rainier boys through to State

YAMHILL, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling team placed second as a squad, and sent eight of its 12 wrestlers through to the state tournament at the Special District 2 championship on Saturday at Yamhill-Carlton.

Four Columbians claimed individual titles: Hunter Hendricks (106), Damon LaRue (113), Christian Roberts (132), and Logan Chapman (152).

David Rice (152) and Hayden Murphy (195) both took second, and Gavin Fortelney (145) and Donovan Smith (182) finished third; all four will move on to State as well.

Rainier’s two fourth-place finishers — Keaton Mattinen and Blake Roberts — will go to State as alternates.

The OSAA 3A championship will be held at LaPine High School next Saturday.

