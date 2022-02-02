 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OSAA Wrestling

OSAA Wrestling: Columbians sweep pair of duals

  • 0
Wrestling stock

A wrestler wraps a red band around his ankle before competing in an event during the 2021-2022 wrestling season. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

RAINIER — The Rainier wrestling team won a pair of home duals Tuesday, beating Seaside (Ore.) 66-12 in a non-league matchup and downing Willamina (Ore.) 48-24 in league play.

Damon LaRue came away with pins in both of his matches. David Rice, Jonah Thurheimer, and Derek Katon took pins against Seaside, while Hunter Hendricks, Daysha Holmes, Kendall Crape, Christian Roberts, and Gavin Fortelney had pins against Willamina.

Katon added a 7-3 decision over the Bulldogs, while Logan Chapman earned a 14-7 decision.

Hendricks, Roberts, Fortelney, Logan Chapman, Blake Robbins, Logan Lewis, Donovan Smith, and Hayden Murphy all received forfeits against Seaside, and Logan Lewis also took a forfeit against Willamina.

Rainier’s girls wrestlers will get ready for their state qualifier, at Scappoose on Saturday. The rest of the Columbians will be back in action Feb. 10 at Warrenton (Ore.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News