OSAA Wrestling: Columbians sweep pair of duals

RAINIER — The Rainier wrestling team won a pair of home duals Tuesday, beating Seaside (Ore.) 66-12 in a non-league matchup and downing Willamina (Ore.) 48-24 in league play.

Damon LaRue came away with pins in both of his matches. David Rice, Jonah Thurheimer, and Derek Katon took pins against Seaside, while Hunter Hendricks, Daysha Holmes, Kendall Crape, Christian Roberts, and Gavin Fortelney had pins against Willamina.

Katon added a 7-3 decision over the Bulldogs, while Logan Chapman earned a 14-7 decision.

Hendricks, Roberts, Fortelney, Logan Chapman, Blake Robbins, Logan Lewis, Donovan Smith, and Hayden Murphy all received forfeits against Seaside, and Logan Lewis also took a forfeit against Willamina.

Rainier’s girls wrestlers will get ready for their state qualifier, at Scappoose on Saturday. The rest of the Columbians will be back in action Feb. 10 at Warrenton (Ore.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0