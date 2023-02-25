PORTLAND — Rainier junior Derek Katon was able to wrest a third place finish from the mats of Oregon’s OnPoint high school wrestling state championships, Friday, at the Memorial Coliseum.

The 160-pound Columbian lost a 1-0 decision to No. 1 seed Sage Baker of Douglas in the semifinals but went on to claim bronze after a pair of wins in the consolation bracket. Katon defeated Caleb Ness, a senior from Santiam Christian, by a score of 5-2 and then bested Devin Martin, the No. 2 seeded junior from Harrisburg, with a 4-1 decision to place third in the 3A state tournament.

“Derek finished us off with a great match and got the win to place third,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “It was a phenomenal season for Derek and we’re excited to bring him back next season for a State championship run.”

The Columbians placed 18th as a team in the 3A state tournament and senior David Rice earned a sixth place finish for Rainier at 145 pounds.

After falling to No. 1 seed Brayson Granger, a senior from Lakeview, in the semifinals, Rice dropped his first consolation match before rebounding with a pin over senior Carter Lardy of Burns in the first round of their medal match.

Rainier’s 170-pounder, senior Logan Lewis, was able to post a pin in the tournament but saw his day come to a close with a fall to Wayde Walton in the first period of their consolation match.

The Columbians’ 195-pound representative, senior Donovan Smith, also notched a pin in the tournament but was eliminated by fall in the second round of an elimination match against Dylan Kerr of La Pine.

Rainier also saw Hunter Hendricks, Walker Makinson and Lily Key compete in the state tournament.

“Overall we’re always proud of our athletes, they along with us have high expectations and sometimes we don’t reach those goals and that’s just how it goes sometimes,” coach Hendricks said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of this group and how they battled this season.”

In the 2A/1A ranks Clatskanie was forced to go home mostly disappointed after a hard luck finish to the one-day tournament. Still, the Tigers managed to claim a medal when Ernesto Rojas placed fourth at 126 pounds.

Rojas, a senior, made his way to the semifinals before suffering a 4-3 defeat to Zakai Chatelain of Nestucca. He recovered from that setback to defeat No. 1 seed Talen Shaffer of Illinois Valley in a 6-2 decision to reach the bronze medal match but was pinned by Corbin Roe of Knappa in the second round.

The fourth place finish left Rojas tied for best State finish with his older brother Cristobal, who also placed fourth back in his senior season with the Tigers.

Clatskanie junior Taylor Crawford saw an extended run at the state tournament in the 170-pound bracket. After winning by fall in the first 45 seconds of his inaugural consolation match Crawford delivered another pin for the Tigers with a third round victory over Kaiden Green of Illinoi Valley. His quest for a medal came up short, though, when No. 4 seed and eventual third place finisher Gen Wintersteen of Elgin won their match on the darks side of the bracket by fall in the second period.

"We were really impressed by how well junior Taylor Crawford wrestled," Clatskanie coach Zach Davis said. "This was his first year at State and was one match away from placing."

In the girls’ 4A-1A tournament the Tigers had a pair of wrestlers start off promising only to see their day at the Rose Quarter turn prickly.

Senor Joss Pember opened her day with a victory by fall but followed up with a loss by pin in the semifinals to Jade Seymour of La Pine. Pember’s career came to an end one win shy of a medal when she was pinned in the second round of her consolation match against Gabriella Torres of Culver.

Natalie Baker, a 120-pound sophomore, won a consolation match by pin but fell one win shy of the third place match when she was glued to the mat by the eventual third place finisher, Delia Gulzow, a senior from La Grande.

The Tigers also saw Ben Blackwood compete in the state tournament.

"Joss wrestled extremely well and we are proud of all of the kids for representing our school," Davis added.