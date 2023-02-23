The historic winter snow storm which dropped over 12 inches of snow throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding rural stretches of highway created difficult travel conditions for numerous schools attempting to reach the city for the Oregon State wrestling tournament.

Due to the impact on travel from the storm, the Oregon State Athletic Association (OSAA) postponed the State wrestling tournament which was scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Rose Quarter, one day to Friday. It also condensed the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A wrestling schedule into a one-day tournament to conclude sometime around 10 p.m. Friday night. The 6A and 5A tournaments will start Saturday and continue on into Sunday with the championship matches concluding at approximately 1 p.m.

In recognition of the postponement, each State qualified wrestler will be given a one-pound weight allowance by OSAA officials.

Clatskanie (2A) and Rainier (3A) were two of the schools impacted by Wednesday’s storm. According to Rainier coach Matt Hendricks, he and his seven state-qualified wrestlers arrived safely at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, after departing Rainier High School at 3:30 p.m.

Clatskanie did not get off as easily. The Tigers’ trip into Portland took approximately two and a half hours as they navigated the wintery conditions on hHghway 30 according to coach Zach Davis.

Reports from competing programs recorded some travel times as long as five hours, with at least one bus getting stuck in the snow as it came across a mountain pass.

With Thursday’s wrestling schedule postponed until Friday, coach Hendricks said the Columbains will have a small workout Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s long day of wrestling.

“They are all in good spirits, having fun and enjoying the experience,” Hendricks said.

Friday’s tournament schedule is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Competing for Rainier are senior Hunter Hendricks who finished first at 106 pounds at Districts. That same weekend senior David Rice was a champion for the Columbians at 145 pounds, junior Derek Katon was the champion at 160 pounds, and Donovan Smith placed first at 195 pounds.

Rainier freshman Walker Makinson finished in third place at 106 pounds in the district tournament, and senior Logan Lewis third place at 170 pounds.

Freshman Lily Key finished in third place at 115 pounds for the Columbians.

Clatskanie’s state tournament competitors include Joss Pember, a senior who placed first at Districts in the girls 126-pound bracket. Natalie Baker will also represent the Tigers after finishing runner-up at 120 pounds.

The Tigers' boys team will feature Taylor Crawford, who finished second at Districts at 170 pounds and Ernesto Rojas who finished in third place at 126 pounds.