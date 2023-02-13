RAINIER — The Rainier boys wrestling team finished a perfect 4-for-4 in the finals at the 3A District 1 meet, Saturday.

The four seniors – Hunter Hendricks, David Rice, Derek Katon and Donovan Smith – each won their respective weight class to advance to the OSAA State championship meet beginning Feb. 23 in Portland.

“We really wrestled well,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “Qualifying all of our seniors is a big deal and anytime you go undefeated in the finals, it’s a good night.”

Hunter Hendricks won the 106-pound division by beating Yamhill-Carlton wrestler David Wheeler by a 13-2 majority decision and was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

Rice won the 145-pound division with a pin of Warrenton’s Raul Molina in the second round. Katon, meanwhile, defeated James Mickelson of Warrenton in the 160-pound division, who entered the match 36-3 on the season, by a 4-3 decision in what was an outstanding match by both wrestlers.

Smith won the 195-pound division with a 9-6 decision win over Hunter McAvoy of Yamhill-Carlton.

Those four will be joined by fellow Columbian wrestlers Walker Makinson (106 pounds) and Logan Lewis (170 pounds) who finished third in their weight class.

Jonny Rice (132 pounds) and Tanner Rollins (145 pounds) each placed fifth at Districts for Rainier. The Columbians finished fourth as a team.