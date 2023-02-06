Rainier freshman Lily Key placed third in the 115 pound division of the District Tournament last week. The bronze finish makes Key just the second member of the Columbians girls wrestling team to qualify for State in the history of the program.

Allie Ocain was a two-time State placer for the Columbians. Now Key is hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Key enjoyed a bye to start her run on Friday and then pinned the No. 4 seed, Milah Fincher of Union to reach the semifinals. In the semis Key failed to land the upset after falling by pin to No. 1 seed, Courtney Hall of Scappoose.

Once the weekend hit Key got back to work with a points decision over Krista Bozley of Neah-Kah-Nie and then a pin over Audrey Miller of Tillamook to take third in the bracket to claim the final spot to the state tournament in late February.

The Columbians also saw Kendall Crape and Kamaya Vanlanker place sixth at 135 pounds and 190 pounds, respectively. Emma Burrows and Kaylee Thorp competed for Rainier but did not reach the podium.

“We are incredibly proud of all our girls for how they battled through this season. They are a young group,” Rainier boys coach Matt Hendricks noted. “Girls head coach, Katie Mealey has done a remarkable job with this group and we are all excited to see where she takes them.

Take Down

Clatskanie will be sending two girls to state after a scrap on the mats last weekend. Joss Pember brought home a championship for the Tigers and Natalie Baker placed second.