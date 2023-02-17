3A Kelso

Wes Leeper (106 pounds) received a bye into second round where he met and defeated Elyas Karimi by a third-round pin. In the third round, Leeper was beat by Tanner Crosby in a 12-2 majority decision but he won his next match by points.

Preston Myren (106 pounds) met Spanaway’s Jovaien Monibusan after receiving a bye into the second round where he was defeated by pin at 1:06.

Ryder Newton (113 pounds) advanced to the semifinal with wins over Peninsula’s Justin Phipps with a 9-6 decision and Stadium’s Jovanni Walker with a pin at 24 seconds in the first round.

Koltin Rice (120 pounds) went 1-1 Friday, losing to Jeison Ingram in the quarterfinal 3-2. Justin Broxton (126 pounds) went 1-1, falling to Jayson Bonnett in the quarterfinal round via second-round pin.

Ethan Freund (138 pounds) advanced to the semifinal round with a 7-2 decision win over Charles Parker and 10-1 majority decision win over Sam Arai.

On the girls side, Ellie Freund (105 pounds) went 1-1 losing to Finley Houck by 10-2 majority decision in the quarterfinal.

Belia Victoriano (115 pounds) went 1-1 losing to Arlington’s Danielle Crew in the quarterfinal by pin in the third round.

Tara Liebe (190 pounds) went 0-1 with a loss to Shecid Garcia-Quiro by pin after receiving a bye.

2A

Mark Morris saw Charlie Jones (120 pounds) went 0-2 Friday with a 6-2 decision loss to Burlington’s Miguel Fernandez in the opening round and then to Gabe Weza by pin.

Aimen Flemens (152 pounds) went 1-1. He beat Talgat Aldabergen in the consolation round by 9-7 decision. Sebastian Vasquez (220 pounds) finished 0-2 with losses to Anthony Ramos by pin and Josue Del Rio by pin in the consolation round.

R.A. Long saw Gabe Tootoosis-Didier (195 pounds) lost both of his matches. Tootoosis-Didier was pinned by Pullman’s Samuel Sears and then Anacortes’ Dashiell House by pin.

Woodland’s Logan Busig (220 pounds) finished 1-1 by beating Andrew Welker by 10-9 decision to advance in the consolation bracket.

The Beavers' Mason Rickard (138 pounds) also went 1-1 with a pin over William Bailey to advance in the consolation bracket.

On the girls side, Mark Morris’ Aliyahlauna Yaple (135 pounds) went 1-1 with a 5-2 decision win over Cassidy Jones-Mowen to advance in the consolation bracket.

R.A. Long's Althea Walker (115 pounds) finished 0-2 with a loss to Castle Rock’s Kamiah Gaerlan by pin.

Woodland's Jersey O’Neill went 1-1 with a 10-3 decision win over Adriah Blue and teammate Couly McReynolds (110 pounds) finished 0-2 with losses to Brianalee Martinez in an 8-4 decision and Faye Dachs by pin.

1A Division

Castle Rock saw Skylar Ammons (106 pounds) advanced to the quarterfinals after a win over Konnor Spradling in the second round with an 11-2 major decision after receiving a bye.

Landon Fulton (113 pounds) finished 1-1, beating Ulises Morelia with a pin in the second round to advance in the consolation bracket.

Cooper Williams (120 pounds) finished 2-0 to advance to the semifinal. He beat Carson Siadal with a pin and defeated senior Derek Dunlap with a 9-2 decision in the quarterfinal match.

Ian Burton (145 pounds) defeated Connor Goff with a 5-3 decision to advance to the semifinal after receiving a bye.

Braden Swihart (145 pounds) finished 0-2 with losses to Ty Moore and Cole Thorsen.

Eli Shulke (152 pounds) finished 0-2 with losses to Noe Hinojosa and Bryce Scarpelli.

Stephen Ibsen (160 pounds) received a bye into the second round where he lost to Hayden Blank, then lost to Kaleb Ames.

On the girls’ side, Kamiah Gaerlan (115 pounds) finished 1-1 with a win over Walker to advance in the consolation bracket.

2B Division

Kalama saw Harrison Suzara (106 pounds) advance to the semifinal after defeating Spencer Duty with an 8-3 decision in the quarterfinal round after receiving a bye.

Ivan Bailey (120 pounds) advanced to semifinal via pin over Braden Camacho. Jason Atherton (138 pounds) went 0-2 falling to Lucas Swogger in the consolation bracket.

Zach Foreman (170 pounds) finished 0-2 with losses to Austin Tzib and Bayron Rodriguez of Toledo.

Aaron Winans (285 pounds) lost both of his matches for Kalama.

Winlock’s Jay Crow (182 pounds) advanced to the semifinal with a 2-0 record by notchings two pings.

Toledo saw Bomani Birdwell (152 pounds) finish 0-2 with losses to Brody Schillinger by second-round pin and Josiah Skindzier by pin.

Bayron Rodriguez (170 pounds) went 1-1 with a win over Foreman by 9-7 decision to advance in the consolation round.

Maddux Ramirez finished 0-2 with a loss to Crow.

Ilwaco saw Xavier Smith (113 pounds) finish 2-0 to advance to the semifinal round, beating Carter Katz with a 14-2 majority decision.

Fellow Fishermen Jace Linithakhan (106 pounds) finish 0-2, after losing in the consolation bracket, and Wade Smith (138 pounds) went 0-2, falling to Jameson Davis in the consolation bracket.

Wahkiakum saw Malakai Taylor (132 pounds) finished 1-1 with a 10-6 decision win over Storey Woodbury.

On the girls’ side, the Beavers’ Lilian Hale (155 pounds) finished 1-1 with a win over Bethsabee Juarez to advance in the consolation round.