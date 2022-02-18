Mat Classic XXXIII: Local wrestlers still in title mix after day one

TACOMA — The Mat Classic has officially returned and wrestling mats from across the state now cover the floor at the Tacoma Dome. With the first day wrapping up just a beat behind the print deadline, several wrestlers from the area are still in the hunt for a State title.

Kalama’s Ian Campbell climbed the highest of all area wrestlers on Friday’s opening day. Campbell won a 17-7 major decision over Kittitas’ Jonathan Jones in the quarterfinals to move on the semis at 138 pounds. Campbell then pinned Lake Roosevelt’s Teyten Flores in under two minutes, moving him to the finals where he will compete for a State championship on Saturday.

Kelso’s Ethan Freund made his way to the semifinals in the 3A 132-pound weight class. A State champion in Montana last year, Freund received a first round by and pinned Bonney Lake’s Blake Miller in the final seconds to advance to the quarterfinals. There he picked up a 7-2 decision to advance to the semis where he will pick back up again on Saturday.

Michael Hause also made a run for the Hilanders, making his way to the quarterfinals at 182 pounds before losing a 9-4 decision. Hause also received an opening-round bye before picking up a (10-2) major decision win over Lakes’ Carson Bailey to advance to the quarterfinals.

Justin Broxton (132 pounds) and David Mirenta (160) are no longer in the running for the top spot, but they’ve already locked in a spot on the podium with multiple wins in consolation rounds.

Castle Rock’s Skylar Ammons finds himself in the semifinals at 106 pounds in the 1A Bracket. After a bye Ammons pinned Konnor Sprading from Lakeside in the final minute to book his spot in the semis.

“He went out there and took care of business late in the third round,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “He’s been doing the same thing he’s been doing all season.. keeping the pressure on guys.”

Rockets freshmab Landon Ramos is in the mix for a medal at 126 pounds, but he’ll have to win his opening match on Saturday to do so. Ramos was pinned with 10 seconds to go in his quarterfinal match after a bye, but rallied to win a 2-1 decision over Wapato’s Jess Guizar and now needs just one more win to place.

“It would be a pretty good accomplishment for a freshman,” Godinho said. “We’ve never had anyone over 106 pounds place as a freshman.”

Asa Hamer picked up a pin over Jose Luis Canales of Wapato in the opening round before a pin in the quarterfinals sent him to the consolation bracket where he only needed a minute to pin Granite Falls’ Peyton Rihtarich. Like Ramos, Hamer now just needs one more win to guarantee a spot on the podium.

Toledo’s Damian Soto started the day with a 7-0 decision over Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona at 170 to move on to the semifinals, where he ultimately lost out to Lake Roosevelt’s Landon Krohn. Soto can still medal with a bounceback performance on Saturday.

Woodland’s Mason Rickard (126) pinned Lakewood’s Taylor brock before falling to West Valley’s Logan Utecht in the quarterfinals. He bounced back to get a 4-2 decision over Bremerton’s Logan Nickels and is a win shy of guaranteed placement.

R.A. Long’s Zahnika Olsen lost her first match after an opening round bye, but she’s on her way to placing after another bye in the consolation rounds followed by a tight, 5-4 decision over Mead’s Baylie Conner.

