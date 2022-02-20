Mat Classic XXXIII: Kelso's Freund and Kalama's Campbell take State titles

TACOMA — It’s not a secret. Ask any wrestler and they will tell you — it’s an absolute grind.

Hour after hour in the wrestling room getting time on the mat. Cutting and maintaining weight to stay in the same classification all season. The long days at tournaments throughout the season.

And after all that, it comes down to one six minute match for immortality in the prep wrestling world.

That’s where Kelso’s Ethan Freund and Kalama’s Ian Campbell found themselves at the Mat Classic on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. The grind had gotten them to a State title bout, they just had to be the best wrestler for six more minutes.

After the grind, Freund and Campbell both found themselves alone standing atop the podium as State champions.

Freund’s win at the 3A 132-pound weight class adds to the legacy of the Freund family and helped the Hilanders finish eighth in the state as a team. His father, Bob Freund, heads up Kelso’s wrestling program and his brother, Christian, is himself a two-time State champion for the Hilanders.

Yet when it was time to go and Freund was finally on the mat after trading in Kelso’s blue singlets for the coveted State title golden suit, coach Freund was the one pacing back-and-forth before the match.

“Definitely my dad (was more nervous),” Freund said. “He was shaking and I thought he was going to collapse. I mean I was nervous, but I shook it off right before.”

Freund shook off the nerves and won a low-scoring affair with a decision 4-1 over Mead’s Cole Turner before jumping into his dad’s arms for a State championship caliber bear hug.

“I’m just happy,” Freund said. “Nothing better than winning a State title in a gold singlet.”

Coach Freund reflected on the journey and the long road to get to that final bout.

“He has worked a lot,” he said. “Does a lot of on-the-road training. Just putting in time and running and lifting. So it’s cool to see it pay off for him in the end.”

At this point it’s easy to wonder if being born with the Freund surname makes you an automatic title contender, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with hard times along the way to seal the deal.

“Ethan took a lot of bumps and bruises until he was in high school,” coach Freund said. “And that’s really when the corner started to turn and he really started to win stuff. When he was little he took his fair turn of beatings and coming up short.”

But working through those tough times only served to make Freund stronger. Something the other athletes in Kelso’s wrestling room can look at as an example.

“That’s the sale right there to our other Kelso kids,” coach Freund said. “Just are you willing to go in and just go to work. Because this is a sport that you can develop yourself into being good.”

Christian Freund also saw some of the hard times, but he also saw him turn the corner as he got to spend most of this year in the room coaching.

“Especially this last year he really started picking it up big time,” Christian said. “A lot of just confidence as a wrestler on the mat.”

After winning a State title in Montana last year during a strange COVID season, the Mat Classic championship marks the first in a Kelso singlet for the junior grappler, leaving him shy of tying his brother.

“It feels awesome,” Ethan Freund said. “I finally one-upped my dad, looking to tie my brother…got one more next year.”

Chinook on Top

For Campbell, a senior at Kalama, the enthusiasm of winning the crown was dripping off him like sweat after he beat Tonasket’s Waylon Wilson 12-7 to win the 1B/2B 138-pound championship.

“I can’t describe the feeling of being on top,” Campbell said. “I’ve spent all my years trying to get that State title and I finally got it.”

Kalama coach JD Day recounted a nearly flawless match from Campbell’s final six minutes in a Chinook singlet.

“He showed top notch wrestling IQ,” Day said. “He wrestled a perfect match from start to finish. He never once faltered on anything.”

When asked to share a few words on what Campbell meant for the atmosphere inside the Kalama wrestling room, Day could give you a novel. His respect, admiration and joy for Campbell becoming all the more evident the longer he speaks.

“It feels incredible,” Day said. “I’ve been coaching Ian since he was in sixth grade and it’s everything I could imagine to watch it finally come to fruition to watch his dreams come true. I couldn’t have pictured a better moment.”

Day also spoke of the lasting impact Campbell will have on the program.

“He’s been a huge step up in the room,” Day said. “His leadership exponentially increased this year through the roof. He’s been leading in the middle school room, he comes in and helps with the youth guys. All around, he’s a grade-A kid."

Campbell was happy to share his skills and knowledge with the athletes who represent the future of Kalama wrestling throughout his time wearing orange and black.

“I think it’s great,” Campbell said. “It’s a whole skill of its own to be a leader. So I have to keep on working on my leadership skills.”

Campbell will get more time to work on that as he continues his grappling career at Grays Harbor Community College next year. But of course Day feels like that two-year stop will only be the start of Campbell’s college wrestling journey.

Before he stepped away from the spotlight of the Tacoma Dome, Campbell shared one last piece of advice to those younger wrestlers on how to reach the top of the podium.

“Keep pushing. Keep practicing,” he said. “Even though you’re getting smacked or taking your lumps and bruises in practice, just keep driving.”

Heavy Medals

Though Freund led the charge for the Hilanders, they had three other placers in the top eight when all was said and done.

Preston Myren took seventh at 106 pounds, besting University’s Amadis Sang 7-4 in the seventh place match. Ashton Ammons also took seventh, pinning Ferris Jeison Ingram in the 113-pound weight class. And Brady Phillips took eighth in the heavyweight division.

“I’m just proud of our team,” Coach Freund said. “I’m proud of our (four) kids that brought home medals."

Freund also mentioned that of the eight boys and two girls wrestlers they sent to State, most are coming back next year, putting the Hilanders in a good spot to climb even higher in the overall team rankings and put another champion next to Freund.

Kalama’s Abram Foreman added a third place finish for the Chinooks at 160 by pinning Jenkins’ Zeke Crockett in the third round.

Other third place finishers included Castle Rock’s Skylar Ammons and Toledo’s Damian Soto.

Skylar, brother of Ashton Ammons from Kelso, made a run to the semis before losing a tight, 6-4 decision. But he rallied to pin Quincy’s Saidt Alvarez in the opening round before dominating Omak’s Tameron Hall for a 10-2 major decision win in the third place match.

Soto didn’t even need a full minute in his third place match. He saw an opportunity and took it to pin Jenkins’ Clayton Jeanneret in 42 seconds to take home a bronze for the Riverhawks.

The Rockets also had two other placers at the Mat Classic. Asa Hamer took fifth at 138 pounds and Landon Ramos took sixth at 126 for the Rockets.

Woodland’s Mason Rickard made his way onto the podium for the Beavers, placing seventh at 126 pounds at the 2A level.

R.A. Long’s Zahnika Olsen worked through three rounds of the consolation bracket, but lost an 8-6 decision in the third round to just miss out on a top eight finish.

