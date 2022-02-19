Mat Classic XXXIII: Campbell, Freund still in title hunt

TACOMA — The final day of the Mat Classic was full of an action-packed semifinal round, leading to two local grapples finding spots in state title matches. However, the finals were completed after our print deadline on Saturday.

Kalama’s Ian Campbell has had the easiest day in the early going, having already clinched a spot in the finals for the 2B's 138-pound weight class on Friday. Campbell got to sit and relax all day leading up to the championship matches while other wrestlers fought with their season’s on the line all day.

Campbell was set to square off with Tonasket’s Waylon Wilson with a State championship on the line Saturday evening.

Joining Campbell at the top is Kelso’s Ethan Freund. Freund earned his way into the semis on Friday in the 3A's 132-pound class. Freund opened the second day by taking down Mt. Spokane’s Luke Zwiesler on a 7-5 decision to clinch his spot in the title bout.

“I knew what I had to do to get to his legs and that was go for the elbow pass to the high C,” Freund said, breaking down his performance with ease.

After Zwiesler chose to stay down to start the third round, Freund knew he had to kill some time by staying on top to keep Zwiesler from scoring.

“Just smart wrestling I guess,” he said.

Ethan’s coach and father, Bob Freund, also began rattling off the laundry list of moves Freund employed to pick up the win.

“We got on a couple good leg attacks and he had a great switch off to his double,” Coach Freund said. “Our riding was really good, we’ve just got to get more pressure at the beginning.”

Freund would go on to face off with Mead’s Cole Turner in the final round on Saturday night, where Coach Freund said he’d need to keep his hips square to avoid slide-offs and clean up his game of the final match. But Ethan said he could throw Turner a curveball quickly.

“(I need to) get in the right mindset,” Freund said. “Maybe get a little crazy and try to break his spirits early…I just have to wrestle my match.”

Castle Rock sophomore Skylar Ammons came into the day in the same spot as Freund in the 1A's 106-pound weight class. Ammons lost a decision 6-4 in the semifinal round to Toppenish’s Julian Godina, but kept his eyes set on a third place finish and was happy with his run at the Tacoma Dome.

“It feels really good, especially being a sophomore and making it to the semis,” Ammons said. “Last year we didn’t get to do it because of COVID, so this is my first year wrestling here and to get to the semis is pretty cool.”

Ammons stayed focused in the consolation rounds, where he pinned Quincy’s Saidt Alvarez in the first round to move to the third place match. From there, Ammons dominated Omak’s Tameron Hall 10-2 to lock up a third place finish.

Toledo’s Damian Soto and Kalama’s Abram Foreman also both picked up third place finishes after working through the consolation bracket and won their medal matches within mere minutes of each other.

Soto wasted little time pinning Jenkins’ Clayton Jeanneret in the opening minute to lock in bronze.

“He was pressuring into me and he also had his legs back, so I knew I could throw him on that one,” Soto said. “I went for it and I stuck him.”

Soto was beaming with pride as he reflected on his wrestling journey.

“(It feels) amazing. I put a lot of work in to this and I was so happy for it,” Soto said. “It’s just crazy. Seeing how I’ve come from barely even wrestling my sophomore year to placing third, it’s just amazing. It’s a dream come true.”

Foreman, who appropriately dyed his hair Chinook orange, also picked up a pin over a Jenkins wrestler, pinning Zeke Crockett early in the third round.

“I knew he was kind of breaking under pressure and I wanted it so I went after it,” Foreman said.

Foreman was enjoying the opportunity, not taking it for granted after the shortened spring wrestling season.

“I feel like I battled enough for third place and I’m just happy that we got a season this year and COVID didn’t ruin it,” Foreman said. “We all got the chance to compete.”

*Editors Note: This story will updated online following the conclusion of the Mat Classic. Look for full coverage of State results in Tuesday's edition of The Daily News, and online at TDN.com.

