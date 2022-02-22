Mat Classic reflections: A day of triumph and disaster in The Dome

There’s a support beam at the Tacoma Dome that supports more than the arched roof of the dome itself.

Throughout the Mat Classic, multiple wrestlers sat and leaned against that post with their eyes full of tears. Although their singlets were different colors, the expression was the same. They were all contemplating their full season, and for some, the end of their careers. The highs and lows, the trials and tribulations and ultimately the end of the road. Whether it far outlasted their expectations, or came up just shy of their goals, the Mat Classic an emotional moment for everyone.

I saw plenty of that emotion in the building on Saturday during my first adventure at the Mat Classic.

With most sports, the ups and downs happen throughout the year. When one team triumphs and the other team’s season comes to an end, there’s both heartbreak and elation. And then there's time to breathe. But at The Dome that scenario happens hundreds of times, over and over, over the course of 36 hours.

The elation of success. The agony of defeat. All wrapped in conveniently in one event that could only be described as controlled chaos with 24 mats and six classifications in action, or in the queue, for most of the weekend.

After the heartbreak, there’s a pause. The mats are reset and pared down to just six circles for the final rounds with the collective gaze cast upon just a few matches at a time. You can feel the pressure in the building amplify as the thousands of fans in attendance lock in on the final competitors in their title bouts.

Champions are crowned and strut (or backflip) around the mat boasting with pride and shed tears under much different circumstances than those ousted and relegated to the support beam.

As someone without a deep history in wrestling, one things became clear almost immediately. The emotions of the sport are heightened to extremes, primarily because the wins and losses belong to just one person. The winners get every ounce of the glory as they alone won. But the loser’s suffer all the disappointment. It falls on their shoulders alone.

Wrestling has to be the sport that embodies the age old “blood, sweat and tears” saying more than any other. It’s all there. Sweat from the heat of competition, blood from colliding heads and bloodied lips, and the aforementioned tears of both joy and sorrow.

Walking through the corridor of mats you hear coaches barking left and right, hoping against hope that their wrestler might hear them and turn the tide of the match.

One of the coach’s shirts I saw on championship Saturday read “It’s a way of life” across the back, and I’ll be damned if truer words had ever been spoken. With wrestling you’re either all in, or you're out fast. There’s rarely any in between.

Every wrestler that reaches The Dome is all in.

To those final few it's more than just a match. It’s a high-intensity tournament full of grapples, cradles, holds, flips, stunts and takedowns that any prep wrestling fan might consider paradise.

But with an up close view, you see more than just the wins and losses. You see the emotions that result from giving your all to a sport. Win or lose, flexing in the spotlight or crying in the corner, there’s no questioning the commitment of those competitors at the Mat Classic.

