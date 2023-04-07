Ethan Freund made his decision on Tuesday, thus ending a long recruiting process which saw the decorated Kelso senior wrestler weigh a handful of options.

Freund, 18, announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy with an Instagram post in which he wrote, “I am proud to say that I have committed to the United States Air Force Academy. A big thanks to the Air Force coach’s (sic) for giving me this opportunity and a special thanks to my family and friends who have all supported me in my journey through this sport.”

While growing up, Freund said he has long been interested in serving his country in the armed forces, believing it to be the right thing to do. He acknowledged his apprehension over the rigorous academic coursework he faces over the next four years but knows all of the work he’s committing to will be worth the payoff in the end.

“I’ve always been a nose-down, on-the-grindstone kid, so I know that I can handle it,” Freund said. “I know that I will have to stay on my grades more than at a normal university. I’m going to be at the Academy for my academics as well as wrestling.”

A coach as well as Ethan's father, Bob Freund looked at his son’s decision beyond sports, noting his son's commitment to one of the country's military branches has a deeper meaning than simply finding a Division 1 program to wrestle for.

“I think it’s a great choice. I think what he’s chosen, there’s just a lot of things in life that it’s good for,” coach Freund said. “Obviously there’s going to be some rigor there academically and obviously (the Academy is) a little more tied down than other schools. There’s a lot of perks involved with being (a U.S. military recruit). I’m excited for him.

“This is bigger than wrestling for me as a parent.”

Few wrestlers have been more dominant in their respective weight divisions while at Kelso than Ethan Freund. After picking up a State title in Montana as a sophomore in 2021, Freund returned to Washington for his junior year in which he won the State title at 132 pounds.

Though he fell short of his goal of repeating as a state champion as a senior — earning a third-place finish at 138 pounds after losing to Arlington’s Tre Haines by a late pin in the semifinal — Freund only lost one match the entire season.

When asked where he wants to improve, Freund didn’t hedge his response:

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“One hundred percent (it is) setting up my shots better,” Freund said. “I’m getting stuck out front on that shot. I can get high singles and low (double-leg takedowns), but if I get angles, I’m way better off.”

Freund is already hard at work on that improvement for the next level. He has been living at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado since September.

Next up on his schedule is a tournament in Austria beginning April 15 followed by the US Open in Las Vegas in the final week of April where Freund hopes to make the U.S. team to compete in the World Championships at 65 kilograms this summer.

Freund will be competing in the U-20 division against collegiate sophomores and juniors.

“This is part of the process,” coach Freund said. “He’s always wanting to put himself in these positions to challenge himself.”

From there, it will be on to the Air Force Academy and Division 1 wrestling in the fall. It’s just the latest step in Freund’s journey toward realizing the dream he’s had since he was little.

“I’m actually really excited, nervous a little, but that’s only natural I think,” Freund said. “This is what I've been looking (forward to) for the last 10 years, actually working towards. To finally get the shot is awesome for me and my family.”