Kelso Wrestling

Kelso Wresting Roundup: Girls grapplers finish top-3 at River Ridge Rumble

Wrestling stock

A wrestler wraps a red band around his ankle before competing in an event during the 2021-2022 wrestling season. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

LACEY — The Kelso girls wrestling team traveled up to Thurston County and showed out on Saturday, finishing third as a team out of 27 schools at the River Ridge Rumble.

Marina Jimenez took second place in the 115-pound division, making it to a final for the first time in her Kelso career. Belia Victoriano added another second-place finish at 120.

Elle Freud (110) and Alexia Jimenez (190) both finished third in their respective weight classes, giving the Hilanders four top-three placers out of their seven wrestlers at the event.

“Overall, I’m very proud of how these ladies performed,” Kelso coach Tyson Lindeman said. “Now we start our postseason push.”

Hilanders take 4th at South Kitsap

PORT ORCHARD — The Kelso boys wrestling team took fourth out of eight schools on the mat at the South Kitsap Invitational on Saturday.

Ashton Ammons took home the individual crown at 113 pounds to lead the Hilanders.

Behind him Justin Broxton (126), David Mirenta (160), and Michael Hause (195) finished third in their respective weight classes. Preston Myren (106), Alijah Guzman (132), and Dawson Shoddy (220) all took fourth.

