Kelso Girls Invite returns; COVID and flooding forces hundreds of wrestlers out

After a year’s absence, the Kelso Girls Invite made its return Friday, though external conditions severely limited the amount of participants able to make the trip.

Two years ago, the Invite attracted 735 wrestlers from over 100 schools, making it the largest girls wrestling tournament in the country.

“You come into an environment where there’s that many girls wrestling and there’s that many mats just for girls,” Kelso coach Bobby Freund said. “A lot of them have never seen anything like that before. It’s a great promotion for women’s sports.”

COVID-19 kept the 2021 iteration of the event from taking place last season. This year, the Invite was originally set to return, albeit a bit smaller, with 550 athletes entered from 81 schools. Those teams come not just from Washington but also from Oregon and Canada. As the event grows, Freund said the goal is to expand the tournament’s breadth even further.

“As Idaho and Montana start to grow too, hopefully we’ll start getting some of those schools,” he said.

This weekend, though, the entry list was shrinking at the last minute due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as floods and snow severely limiting travel. By Thursday evening, every mountain pass was closed to traffic, keeping schools from Central and Eastern Washington from coming west. Friday morning, a 20-mile portion of Interstate 5 in Lewis County had to be closed due to flooding, and while that roadblock was cleared by midday, it significantly slowed all travel south.

“We’re still going to run, but we keep shrinking the tournament,” Freund said.

Friday morning — hours before the tournament was set to start — Freund’s list of committed schools stood at 67, but he estimated that at least a dozen, and possibly as many as 20 more, would choose to stay home.

“I’ll be surprised if we’re above 250 (wrestlers),” he said.

The smaller number means that instead of the normal practice of running 12 mats Friday for the beginning of the tournament, there will instead be five running Friday and Saturday. Unless few enough wrestlers make it to Kelso that the tournament can be held in just one day.

“We’re going to set up five mats and try to create the best brackets we can, and get girls to wrestle,” Freund said.

The Invite comes three weeks after the Department of Health opened investigations into four separate COVID-19 outbreaks linked to high school wrestling tournaments — in Sumner, Yelm, Puyallup, and Lacey — but Freund said he’s “not concerned” about anything similar happening this weekend. Following the outbreaks, the DOH instituted new regulations for high school athletes, including mandating three tests per week, with one test no more than 24 hours prior to competition.

For the out-of-state teams, organizers are requiring proof of recent negative tests prior to entry, and Freund says that they are also limiting the number of fans to allow for social distancing.

“We’ve limited fans, and every kid’s got to take a test,” he said. “We wrestle out of state so much, and nobody else operates like the state of Washington. We’ve already been to three tournaments this year; it’s like normal.”

