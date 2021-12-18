Interstate Wrestling: Kelso grapplers go for broke in Idaho at Tri State Tourney

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — With high school wrestling in much of the evergreen state the Kelso varsity wrestling team took their headgear to the gem state to test their mettle at the 50th annual Tri State Tournament.

Hosted by North Idaho College, the Tri State is considered by many to be the toughest tournament in the northwest. The top 28 teams from the 2019 season were automatically eligible to attend with invitations extended to include 47 teams this year.

“It is tough. There’s a bunch of dudes here,” Kelso coach Bobby Freund said.

Even with 437 total participants this year’s event is a slightly scaled down version.

“Numbers are down this year due to COVID travel restrictions for westside teams,” said tournament representative Todd Slatter.

Ethan Freund was perfect on the first day of the tournament, taking advantage of a bye to start Friday before earning points decisions in his final two matches to reach the 132-pound semifinals.

At 113 pounds Ashton Ammons finished the day with a 3-1 record after losing his opening matchup. Ammons notched a tech fall, a pin and a medical forfeit to advance to the second day of competition.

Tyler Roggow finished the day with a 3-1 record at 182 pounds. Roggow opened his day with a pin and then lost a points decision. He bounced back with a pair of 14-6 decisions to extend his tournament one more day.

David Mirenta went 2-2 with the help of a bye on the opening day of the tournament in the 170 pound division and Michael Hause managed a 2-2 record at 195 pounds thanks to a tech fall and a pin.

Heavyweight Brady Phillips went 2-1 on the day after notching a pin in the morning and then a points decision in his middle match.

“We only brought 7 kids and 4 are still alive,” coach Freund said. “All of our kids except for one got wins today.”

Back in Washington most wrestlers are on hiatus after several COVID-19 outbreaks were linked to wrestling tournaments from the first weekend in December. Kelso’s girls wrestling team was present at one of those tournaments and several wrestlers within the program were under contact tracing protocol this week.

With that news all schools in Clark County paused wrestling activities and many schools around the state are taking a similarly cautious approach. Kelso’s second varsity team was supposed to wrestle at Nathan Hale High School this weekend and the girls were supposed to be at the Santa Slam at Juanita while the junior varsity team went south to wrestler in a round robin at Fort Vancouver. All of those tournaments wound up canceled by the end of the school week.

“The state started crunching down and counties started going on shut down until Jan. 3,” Freund said.

The Kelso varsity team was set to wrap up the Tri State Tournament on Saturday. They plan to be back on the road and on the mat Dec. 27-28 at the Sierra Nevada Tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.