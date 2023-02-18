TACOMA — A trio of local freshman wrestlers reached the final round of Mat Classic XXXIV on Saturday with all three suffering the same fate on their way to runner up finishes at the state championship tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Kalama put two of those finalists on the board with Harrison Suzara making it to the championship match at 106 pounds and Ivan Bailey reaching the title tilt at 120 pounds. Likewise, Castle Rock’s Cooper Williams reached the finals at 120 pounds.

But the similarities don’t end there as all three were pinned in their final match of their first prep season.

Bailey lost in the first period to Tanner Grooms of Okanogan who wrapped up his sophomore season with a record of 43-2. Suzara was also pinned in the first round, falling to Preston Neufield of Rearden who finished his sophomore campaign with a mark of 38-2.

Williams was facing off against a familiar opponent in the form of Malachi Wallway of La Center. The 1A Trico League rivals faced off for the fourth time this season and went all the way into overtime before the Wildcat senior caught the Rockets neophyte out of position to put the pin on the ledger.

In the 3A ranks Kelso saw Ethan Freund place third at 138 pounds, while Wes Leeper placed fourth at 106 pounds. Fellow Hilander Ryder Newton finished in fifth place at 113 pounds while Preston Myren (106) and Justin Braxton (126) each posted seven place finishes for Kelso.

Mark Morris was the only local 2A school to see a wrestler place with Aimen Flemens finishing in seventh place at 138 pounds.

Castle Rock saw four other wrestlers reach the podium aside from their silver placers. Skylar Ammons won his final match at 106 pounds to finish third at 106 pounds in the 1A ranks. Meanwhile, Landon Fulton (113), Landon Ramos (126) and Ian Burton (145) all placed sixth.

Ilwaco had the highest State placer in the local 1B/2B ranks with Xavier Smith landing in fourth place at 113 pounds. Winlock’s Jay Crow finished in sixth place at 182 pounds.

On the girls mats Kelso’s Ellie Freund earned a sixth place finish at 105 pounds in the 3A/4A bracket, while teammate Emma Ramey finished in seventh place at 130 pounds.

In the 2A/1A/2B/1B bracket Castle Rock Kamiah Gaerlan (115) and Wahkiakum’s Lilian Hale (155) each placed sixth.

Editor’s Note: Check online at TDN.com and in Tuesday’s print edition of The Daily News for additional photos and coverage from Mat Classic XXXIV.