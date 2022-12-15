High School Wrestling Roundup: R.A. Long wins two of three at interstate tri-dual meet in Astoria

ASTORIA — R.A. Long won two of its three matches at a tri-dual meet in Astoria on Wednesday. The Lumberjacks earned wins over Clatskanie (18-12) and Ilwaco (30-6) while dropping a 24-6 result to Astoria.

Hassan Abdi, a 152-pound wrestler, defeated both his opponents by pin to improve to 10-4 on the season for R.A. Long. The Jacks’ Jacob Isaacson picked up his first win of the season against Clatskanie’s Pryce Martinez at 160 pounds with a first-round pin.

Sophomore Gage Hinstala, wrestling at 195 pounds, and junior Jaxon Lamb, wrestling at 170 pounds, each also earned pins in the first period over their respective opponents.

“Right now we are focused on rebuilding our program from the ground up, reapplying and reteaching all of the core wrestling fundamentals,” first-year RAL coach Chris Smith said. “Our losses are coming from simple mistakes that can be easily corrected in the mat room. The flu has definitely hurt our numbers over the past two weeks, but those numbers are getting smaller and smaller with time.”

The next meet on the Lumberjacks’ schedule is a home dual meet Saturday at Fort Vancouver.

Monarchs sweep Fort Vancouver

Mark Morris completed a sweep in its dual meet on Wednesday, beating Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay by scores of 48-30 and 68-24 respectively.

In the match against Fort Vancouver, four Monarchs recorded wins by pin and two more by decision. Mathias White at 132 pounds, Aimen Flemens at 152 pounds, Vincent Flint at 170 pounds and Josiah Juntunen at 195 pounds each won by pin over their counterparts from the Trappers.

Both Alex Rodriguez at 126 pounds and Zander Escobar at 220 pounds won by decision against Fort Vancouver.

In the 68-24 win over Hudson’s Bay, the trio of White, Escobar and Colten Reynolds at 285 pounds beat their Eagles’ opponent by decision. The Monarchs’ pair of Charlie Jones at 126 pounds and Asa Pineda at 138 pounds won by pin.

Mark Morris returns to the mats on Saturday at the Mollala Tournament at 9 a.m.

Kelso defeats Heritage on the road

VANCOUVER — Kelso took down Heritage 60-24 in its varsity wrestling meet, Wednesday. The Hilanders went 7-1 on the day in the matches that weren't decided by forefeit.

At 106 pounds Preston Myren won by pin, as did Koltin Rice at 126 pounds, Justin Broxton at 132 pounds and Jacob Hughes at 138 pounds. Also winning by fall for the Hilanders were Alijah Guzman wrestling at 145 pounds, Nicholas Wallace at 160 pounds and Ben Carmen at 170 pounds.

The lone Kelso loss on the day came at 285 pounds where Kalen Gorley was pinned by his Heritage opponent. Kelso won three matches by forfeit in the 113, 120 and 152-pound weight classes while forfeiting the 182, 195 and 220-pound classes itself.

Kelso is scheduled to return to the mat on January 4 for a home meet against Evergreen.