High School Wrestling Roundup: Mark Morris tops Woodland on tiebreaker

WOODLAND — Mark Morris and Woodland grappled to a 33-33 team score in the boys varsity dual meet, Wednesday with the Monarchs earning the win by scoring criteria.

Each school won seven matches, Wednesday, but as the Monarchs won more of their matches by pin (six), and were thus awarded the victory.

Charlie Jones (120 pounds), Christian Sternagel (126 pounds), Donnie Ball (152 pounds), Vincent Flint (170 pounds), Sebastian Vasquez (220 pounds) and Colten Reynolds (285 pounds) all earned pins against their Woodland opponents. Mathias White (132 pounds) was the lone Monarch to earn a victory by points.

Mark Morris will wrestle Ridgefield and Hockinson in Ridgefield on Dec. 12.

Reports for Woodland wrestlers were not provided to The Daily News.

Rockets splits dual meet with Oregonians

Castle Rock returned to the mat Wednesday in a double dual meet where it tied with Banks 39-39 and lost to Scappoose 41-26.

Skylar Ammons, Cooper Williams, Nolen Nelson and Stephen Ibsen each won both of their respective matches.

Ibsen wrestled at 170 pounds and picked up two wins by pin, while the 120-pound Williams won by pin and a major decision. Ammons wrestled at 113 pounds and Nelson at 138 pounds.

Castle Rock faces off against Stevenson in a home meet on Saturday at 10 a.m.