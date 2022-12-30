High School Wrestling Roundup: Mark Morris places 4th, Rainier's Hendricks named 'Outstanding Wrestler' at Phil White Winter Classic

CLATSKANIE – Three Rainier wrestlers won their weight classes at the Phil White Winter Classic on Thursday.

Donovan Smith (195 pounds), Derek Katon (160 pounds) and Hunter Hendricks (106 pounds) all won their respective weight classes for the Columbians who finished fifth overall at the event. Hendricks was also named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Logan Lewis placed third in the 170-pound weight division and Skyler Phillips took fourth at 285 pounds. Meanwhile, Kamaya Vanlanker placed second in the girls’ 195-pound weight class.

The Mark Morris wrestling team managed to place fourth in the tournament with Sebastian Vasquez placing first at 220 pounds.

Zander Escobar was the Monarchs next highest placer with a runner up performance in the 220 pound bracket. Evan Goodwin (120), Charlie Jones (120) and Asa Pineda (138) all managed bronze finishes for Mark Morris, while Loecha Roth finished in fourth place in the 170 pound bracket.

Mark Morris will return to the mats in a dual meet at Woodland on Wednesday.

Results for the hosts from Clatskanie were not provided to The Daily News.

Rockets place 2nd at Royal Christmas Tournament

ROYAL — The Castle Rock wrestling team placed second at the Royal Christmas Tournament with a boost from Skylar Ammons who won his bracket.

Ammons placed first in the 113 pound division with a 4-0 record to lead the Rockets.

Castle Rock also saw Ian Burton (152), Landon Ramos (132), Tony Ibsen (138), Mason Darvell (160) and Stephen Ibsen (170) finish in third place with each wrestler suffered one loss.

The Rockets had four grapplers finish in fifth place with two losses on their respective trading cards. Braden Swihart (145), Eli Shulke (1520, Landon Fulton (113) and Cooper Williams (120) all found their way to the podium for their fifth place efforts.

"Several of our kids reached their match limit in a day (six matches) and couldn't finish out their bracket," Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho noted.