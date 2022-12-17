High School Wrestling Roundup: Mark Morris finishes third at Molalla Mayhem

MOLALLA, Ore. — The pair of Charlie Jones and Colten Reynolds of Mark Morris won the 120 and 285-pound weight divisions, respectively, at the Molalla Mayhem Tournament, Saturday. The results of Jones, Reynolds and a group of others helped Mark Morris finish third as a team at the event.

A trio of Monarchs – Alex Rodriguez (126 pounds), Zachary Pecachek (160 pounds) and Chauncy Harris (285 pounds) – lost in the final to finish runner-up in their respective divisions.

Sebastian Vasquez at 220 pounds placed third, while Tiegan Elf (106 pounds), Asa Pineda (138 pounds) and Gabe Lee-Houts (220 pounds) took fourth for the Monarchs.

There were also a couple of fifth-place finishes from Mathias White (132 pounds) and Zander Escobar (220 pounds).

Mark Morris returns to the mats with a home meet on Wednesday against Black Hills.

The Rainier boys wrestling team also challenged itself at the Malalla Mayhem Tournament and a number of Columbians placed in the top three of their respective weight divisions.

None were better than the pair of Donovan Smith and Hunter Hendricks. Smith won the 195-pound division while Hendricks was the champion at 106 pounds.

The Columbians’ Damon LaRue finished second in the 120-pound weight division as did Tanner Rollins in the 145-pound weight class.

Winning their third-place matches were Logan Lewis (170 pounds) and Jonny Rice (132 pounds). Both Skyler Phillips (285 pounds) and Walker Makinson (113 pounds) took home fourth place finishes in their respective divisions. Dale Schaffner came sixth in the 182-pound class.

Phillips, Potts headline Jills at Fort

VANCOUVER — Four R.A. Long girls won all three of their matches to win their divisions at the Fort Vancouver Tournament on Saturday.

Grace Phillips (120 pounds), Kaycee Potts (120 pounds), Athea Walker (110 pounds) and Aliyah Yaple (135 pounds) finished unbeaten to take home first place in their bracket. All three won two matches by pin.

The Jills’ Olivia Engel at 115 pounds finished second in her bracket after losing by points to a Columbia River wrestler. Payton Miller at 140 pounds also came second after losing in overtime to a Columbia River foe.

“Our girls wrestled lights out (Saturday),” R.A. Long girls wrestling coach Jose Valencia said. “They are starting to really get good at chain wrestling and everything is slowly coming together for this program.”

The R.A. Long wrestlers return to the mats at home on January 4 versus Hockinson and Hudson’s Bay.